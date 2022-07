ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A juvenile driver is dead following a crash along the Seward Highway early Thursday morning, shutting down both lanes for several hours. The Anchorage Police Department says five others were injured in the crash that happened just after midnight at mile 108.5 of the highway, near the Rainbow trailhead. The highway was closed in both directions for several hours before police reopened one lane of traffic around 5 a.m. Police said the highway fully reopened just before 7 a.m.

ANCHORAGE, AK ・ 1 DAY AGO