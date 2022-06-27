ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Kyrie Irving was completely non-committal when asked at BET Awards if he wanted to be Brooklyn Net

By Charles Curtis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZrQiX_0gNRKMuP00

The NBA offseason drama just got ratcheted up another few notches.

We knew Kyrie Irving was weighing whether to decline his option with the Brooklyn Nets and potentially sign-and-trade elsewhere, which could mean Kevin Durant would then want out … and now we have two reports about how he’s feeling as free agency approaches.

One is from the New York Daily News’s Kristian Winfield: Irving has “requested and received permission from the Nets to find sign-and-trade offers from other teams.”

Oh boy. And the second? Irving himself.

He was at the BET Awards on Sunday and was asked by Complex if he still wanted to be a Brooklyn Net still.

Check out his answer:

Oh man. THE DRAMA!

UPDATE:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lonnie Walker and Troy Brown, who just agreed to sign with the Lakers, are also apparently besties

The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly agreed to terms with two former first-round picks, Troy Brown Jr. and Lonnie Walker IV. Brown and Walker represent a change of pace in how the Lakers approach the offseason. For the past few seasons, we have seen the organization target aging veterans including the likes of Carmelo Anthony, Trevor Ariza, Dwight Howard, and Rajon Rondo.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Basketball
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

BREAKING: Former Auburn player traded to Jazz

A recent Auburn draftee has just been traded to his third NBA team — and he hasn’t even played a minute in the league. Walker Kessler, who was first drafted by the Memphis Grizzlies before his rights were traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves on the night of the NBA draft, has now been traded once again to the Utah Jazz as part of a blockbuster package to acquire center Rudy Gobert.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rams hilariously resurface Kevin Durant's post from 2018 after his trade request

The Rams seem to land every star that becomes available. Jalen Ramsey, Matthew Stafford, Bobby Wagner, Von Miller, Odell Beckham Jr. The list goes on. Absolutely not, but that didn’t stop the Rams from bringing up an old Instagram post by Durant after the Nets star requested a trade on Thursday. Durant’s post marveled at Aaron Donald’s greatness, and he added that he would “join the rams right now” – jokingly, of course.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics reportedly not planning to use $17.1 million TPE after Malcolm Brogdon trade

With the Boston Celtics currently in the neighborhood of being around at least $15 million over the NBA’s tax line after trading big man Daniel Theis, wing Aaron Nesmith, and a handful of other players for Indiana Pacers point guard Malcolm Brogdon, it is still possible for the team to add a player making up to $17.1 million with the traded player exception (TPE) generated last season by Evan Fournier’s exit to the New York Knicks.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Anthony Edwards' old quote ripping Rudy Gobert could be really awkward for the Timberwolves star

This occasionally happens, and it’s priceless every time: A player on an NBA team rips an opponent … and then that opponent gets traded to that player’s team. That has happened in the Rudy Gobert trade that broke on Friday afternoon, with the Utah Jazz trading the star center to the Minnesota Timberwolves for a bunch of players AND what amounted to five first-round picks.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bet Awards#The New York Daily News#Clutchpoints
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Bulls finalizing deal with Andre Drummond

The Chicago Bulls have their man. No, they haven’t resigned two-time All-Star Zach LaVine quite yet, but the Bulls have added some much-needed frontcourt help. Reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Bulls are finalizing a deal with center Andre Drummond. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski later reported Drummond’s deal...
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bettors hammered Lakers title odds after reports of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving's trade wishes

In the wake of the opening of free agency and reports that Kevin Durant wants out of Brooklyn, bettors are apparently hammering Los Angeles Lakers title odds. At least three sportsbooks, and likely more, have seen dramatic movement on LA’s odds, which have gone from 15-1 to 13-1 in the last day at Tipico Sportsbook and 22-1 to 10-1 at Caesars. Since yesterday, LA has been the most bet on team by handle to win the 2022-23 NBA title at DraftKings, which now has the Lakers at +1200.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sixers' Joel Embiid reacts to Kevin Durant requesting trade from Nets

While the Philadelphia 76ers are working to put themselves in a good position next season, the Brooklyn Nets made the biggest news heading into free agency on Thursday night. Superstar Kevin Durant has requested a trade, a request that set the Twitter world ablaze. Durant and Kyrie Irving were once deemed one of the best duos in the league; now they seem to have completely fallen apart.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Projected starting lineup for Timberwolves with Rudy Gobert, all with wingspan between 6-foot-9 and 7-foot-9

The Utah Jazz has reportedly traded big man Rudy Gobert, a three-time All-Star and Defensive Player of the Year, to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Utah’s front office had made some strange moves leading up to this deal. They also surrendered a ton of draft picks to make this transaction happen. While it’s interesting to see new Timberwolves executive Tim Connelly make such an aggressive move, it’s also exciting.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

125K+
Followers
170K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy