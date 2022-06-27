Kyrie Irving was completely non-committal when asked at BET Awards if he wanted to be Brooklyn Net

The NBA offseason drama just got ratcheted up another few notches.

We knew Kyrie Irving was weighing whether to decline his option with the Brooklyn Nets and potentially sign-and-trade elsewhere, which could mean Kevin Durant would then want out … and now we have two reports about how he’s feeling as free agency approaches.

One is from the New York Daily News’s Kristian Winfield: Irving has “requested and received permission from the Nets to find sign-and-trade offers from other teams.”

Oh boy. And the second? Irving himself.

He was at the BET Awards on Sunday and was asked by Complex if he still wanted to be a Brooklyn Net still.

Check out his answer:

Oh man. THE DRAMA!

UPDATE: