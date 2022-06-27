At least 20 injured when commuter bus overturns near LAX

A commuter bus crash clipped a parked truck and flipped onto its side Monday morning near Los Angeles International Airport, injuring at least 20 people, three of them critically, authorities said.

The Los Angeles Department of Transportation bus clipped a parked tractor-trailer rig near the airport at about 8:30 a.m., authorities said.

Seven people were sent to the hospital. Three patients, including the driver of the rig, were in critical condition, two had moderate injuries and two others had minor injuries, El Segundo Fire Chief Deena Lee told reporters.

Thirteen other people on the commuter bus had minor injuries but declined to be taken to the hospital, Lee said.

The crash occurred on Imperial Highway in suburban El Segundo, which borders the south side of LAX. Lee said the Manhattan Beach, Redondo Beach and Los Angeles fire departments also went to the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .