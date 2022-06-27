A Nintendo Direct is happening tomorrow, here's what we expect to see

At last! After weeks of speculation and rumours, a new Nintendo Direct has been announced with lots of new Nintendo Switch games expect to be revealed for the platform.

The new Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase will feature 25-minute of announcements for upcoming third-party games coming to Nintendo Switch. So while we shouldn't expect anything from Nintendo's first-party studios – effectively ruling out the likes of Pokémon Scarlet / Violet, Splatoon 3 and Breath of the Wild 2 – there's still plenty to be excited about.

First off, let's confirm when the Nintendo Direct is happening. You can tune into Nintendo's YouTube channel from 6AM PT / 9AM ET / 2PM BST / on July 28th, 2022 to watch the livestream in full. That means it's less than 24 hours away before we're treated to some Nintendo goodness.

The last Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase took place in October 2020 with Control, Hitman III, Immortals Fenyx Rising, No More Heroes III and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity all shown off. Meanwhile, Nintendo also hosted a Xenoblade Chronicles 3-focused Direct last week, ahead of its July release.

"A new Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase is on the way! Watch on-demand via our YouTube channel starting at 6 a.m. PT / 9 a.m. ET on June 28 for roughly 25 minutes of info on upcoming third-party Nintendo Switch games," said Nintendo in a press release sent to T3.

Now onto the interesting bit – what to expect? The big one is Mario + Rabbids Sparks Hope from Ubisoft, a sequel to the bizarre yet brilliant 2017 Nintendo Switch game. It was first announced at E3 2021 and we haven't heard a word since the first initial trailer . With the turn-based strategy game still scheduled to launch sometime in 2022, this would make the perfect opportunity for it to reappear.

Bayonetta 3 is another one, although I feel it's not as certain as Mario Rabbids. This all depends on how Nintendo treats the game, whether it considers Bayonetta a second-party or third-party release. The upcoming action title is owned by Sega but is being developed by PlatinumGames and published by Nintendo, so it's not entirely clear. I'd wager it has a better shot than not due to its 2022 release date.

Following the unexpected announcement in early June that Persona 3, Persona 4 Golden and Persona 5 Royal would be coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox and PC, I think it's a safe bet to assume that these three beloved JRPGs will come to Switch as well. All three titles are set to launch on those systems this October, so a similar release date is likely.

Finally, Square Enix is undoubtedly set to show up in some capacity. I'd love to see the much sought-after Final Fantasy pixel remasters announced for Switch, although my gut tells me there's a better chance of seeing the new Dragon Quest Treasures RPG. Not long now until we know for sure.

The Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase is due to take place at 6AM PT / 9AM ET / 2PM BST / on July 28th, 2022.

