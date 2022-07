In the wake of the Roe v. Wade reversal, my anger knows no bounds. I have cycled through many emotions since the reversal of Roe v. Wade. I wrote about my fear immediately after it happened. While I didn’t read the comments on my own piece (as I’ve mentioned before, I rarely read my comments), I did read the comments on some of the pieces that other women wrote, and the reactions were much what I expected — a bunch of misogynists frothing at the mouth, telling the writers to get over it. Now, I still have fear—but more than that, I'm angry. So, so angry.

3 DAYS AGO