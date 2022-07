What will resonate longer and louder, the silent protest of more than 1,000 people (seen above in a photo by Tom Lawrence), or the angry shouts of a few dozen?. That’s the question lingering in the air after a pro-choice protest in Sioux Falls on Wednesday. It began with hundreds of people walking through downtown, united in silence to express their disappointment, dismay and yes, anger, over the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that returned the fate of abortion over to states.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 19 HOURS AGO