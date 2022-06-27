ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kossuth County, IA

Kossuth County Sheriff Office's K-9 Neko Passes Away Unexpectedly

By KILR-FM 95.9
kilrradio.com
 4 days ago

(Algona) - The Kossuth County Sheriff Office's K-9 Neko has passed away. In a press release issued by the department on...

kilrradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
kilrradio.com

Royal Man Charged with Assault After Altercation in Archer

(Archer)--A Royal man was arrested this past Sunday evening in Archer on a charge of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. The arrest of 21-year-old Landon McConnell stemmed from an argument with an Archer resident at the Archer resident’s house, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
ROYAL, IA
KIMT

Mason City woman arrested for felony criminal mischief

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - A Mason City woman is facing a felony criminal mischief charge after damaging property in Swaledale. Mercades Motz, 19, was arrested Wednesday and allegedly admitted to a deputy that she went to the victim’s house and intentionally caused damage to the house and vehicle totaling more than $1,500.
MASON CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Algona, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Algona, IA
Kossuth County, IA
Crime & Safety
County
Kossuth County, IA
kilrradio.com

Ruthven Man Sentenced on Felony Charge in Osceola County Court

(Sibley)--A Ruthven man was sentenced earlier this week after pleading guilty to a felony charge in Osceola County. According to the criminal complaint, 39-year-old Lenard Schiller Jr of Ruthven was accused of knowingly and unlawfully driving in a reckless manner, weaving through traffic, traveling at speeds of more than 80 mph in an attempt to get another vehicle to stop while having a small baby in the vehicle. Additionally, the officer who filed the report says Schiller attempted to use a baseball bat as a weapon during an altercation with the victim. Statements from others nearby during the incident agreed that the defendant intended to use the bat as a weapon. The alleged offenses happened a year ago in Ocheyedan.
RUTHVEN, IA
Spencer Daily Reporter

Dickens woman charged following collision

DICKENS — A 38-year-old Dickens woman was charged with felony second-degree mischief and taken to Clay County Jail following a collision involving a pair of vehicles in Dickens on June 28.
DICKENS, IA
kilrradio.com

Dickens Woman Arrested for Ramming SUV Into Another Vehicle

(Spencer)—A 38-year-old woman is facing charges for allegedly ramming her vehicle into another one during an altercation Tuesday in Dickens. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to 209 3rd Street in Dickens early Tuesday afternoon after getting a report of a disturbance. Upon arrival, Deputies determined Jessie Vaquero-Mendez of Dickens had intentionally rammed her 2012 Ford Edge into a parked Chevrolet Tahoe.
DICKENS, IA
kilrradio.com

Palo Alto County Sheriff Announces Retirement

(Emmetsburg)--The Sheriff of Palo Alto County has announced he is stepping down later this summer. Lynn Schultes has been serving as Sheriff since 2013 and has been a member of law enforcement for more than three decades. Schultes announced via social media that he plans to retire later this summer...
PALO ALTO COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holmes Animal Clinic
kilrradio.com

Dickinson County Authorities Investigating Illegal Tire Dumping

(Milford)--The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in the illegal dumping of tires near the Little Sioux River, southwest of Milford. The post doesn’t give the location of where the dumping occurred. Anyone with information is asked to call...
KGLO News

Mason City Police Department still exploring leads in Huisentruit disappearance

MASON CITY — The Mason City Police Department says they continue to explore every lead in the disappearance of Jodi Huisentruit. Monday was the 27th anniversary of the former KIMT-TV morning anchorwoman’s disappearance. She was believed to have been abducted from the parking lot of her apartment complex early on the morning of June 27th 1995. Her body has never been found and the case remains unsolved.
MASON CITY, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa man serving a life sentence for murder dies of natural causes

FORT MADISON, Iowa — An Iowa man who was serving a life sentence for first-degree murder has died, according to the Department of Corrections. Elvin Gilroy was pronounced dead at 9:40 a.m. on Monday. He was 82. The Department of Corrections said he died of natural causes while in...
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kilrradio.com

Milford Man Pleads Guilty to Distributing Meth

(Sioux City)--A Milford man pled guilty this week in federal court in Sioux City to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. At the plea hearing, 46-year-old Justin Haubrich admitted that from May 2018 through January 2019, he was involved in a conspiracy that distributed at least five pounds of meth. Haubrich was supplied meth from sources in Denison and Council Bluffs for further distribution in Northwest Iowa. During a traffic stop in January 2019, Haubrich was found in possession of a .45 caliber handgun and was known to keep and store guns during his drug trafficking activities.
MILFORD, IA
kilrradio.com

No Injuries Reported in Spirit Lake House Fire

(Spirit Lake)--No injuries were reported in a house fire early Thursday evening in Spirit Lake. Shortly before 6 pm, the Spirit Lake Fire Department was called to the report of house fire at 404 8th Street. Upon arrival crews found a house with heavy fire on the lake side. The residents were outside when crews arrived. Crews made a quick knockdown of the fire and worked to extinguish the fire in the attic and a lakeside room. There was heavy fire damage to a room and attic and smoke damage throughout the structure.
SPIRIT LAKE, IA
kicdam.com

Clay County Sheriff Talks New Laws Taking Effect July 1st

Clay County, IA (KICD — Clay County Sheriff Chris Raveling says three law changes taking effect July 1st will affect residents. Most notably, off-road vehicles will be allowed on the state’s highways for short distances. The drivers must be 18, licensed, and the vehicles must be fully insured....
CLAY COUNTY, IA
kilrradio.com

Possible Injuries Reported in Accident Near Heron Lake

(Heron Lake, MN)—Possible injuries were reported in a two vehicle accident Friday evening near Heron Lake. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened shortly before 5:49 pm on County Road 9 about 1 mile south of Heron Lake. A Case International Farmall 95, driven by Dan Jensen of Heron Lake, pulling a drill was travelling northbound on CR 9 and was being followed by a 2015 Dodge Journey driven by Judy Oigara of Lakefield. The tractor signaled a left turn. As it began to make the left turn into a driveway, the Dodge attempted to pass and collided with the tractor.
HERON LAKE, MN
KCCI.com

Franklin County interpreter abruptly loses job

HAMPTON, Iowa — The Latino community in Franklin County is worried it could soon be without a voice at the doctor's office. Veronica Guerrero has been the Spanish interpreter at the Franklin County Public Health Department in Hampton for the last 22 years. Helping Iowa's fourth-largest Latino population per...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IA
kilrradio.com

Local Fire Departments Awarded Grants

(Estherville)--The Emmet County Community Foundation has awarded grants to two local fire departments. The Estherville Fire Department received a grant of $10,000 for the purchase of turn out gear and personal protective equipment. The Estherville Fire Department has 28 members. The cost for pants and a coat for each firefighter is $2,500.
ESTHERVILLE, IA
KCCI.com

Police looking for Iowa suspect considered armed and dangerous

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Fort Dodge police are looking for a suspect they said isconnected to recent shots fired calls in the city. The suspect, Patrick Eugene Walker, is considered armed and dangerous, police said. Multiple arrest warrants have been issued for Walker on these charges: intimidation with a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy