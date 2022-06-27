ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

These Are The Best Nachos In Ohio

By Logan DeLoye
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=198tsw_0gNR7iPp00
Photo: Getty Images

If you were not already hungry, you might be after reading this.

Nachos are for everyone. This classic dish can be made as an appetizer or a whole meal depending on the quantity of toppings. A plate of nachos can simply feature corn chips and melted cheese, or a mountain of meat, onions, jalapeños, beans, tomatoes, avocado, cilantro, and sour cream. Some nachos can be made buffalo chicken-style, with shredded turkey and beef, cubed steak, pulled pork, or tofu depending on dietary restrictions and preferences. Regardless of your taste, there is only one restaurant in the entire state that serves up the best nachos around.

According to Lovefood , the best plate of nachos in all of Ohio can be found in Cincinnati at Copper & Flame. This restaurant serves anything but a humble plate of nachos. Their most famous plate is topped with various meats, aged cheeses, and homemade kimchi among other fresh ingredients.

Here is what Lovefood had to say about the nachos at Copper & Flame:

"If you’re only just finding out about wonton nachos, then you’ve been missing out. This epic dish, featuring fresh wonton chips, juicy carnitas (which means "little meats"), creamy queso, tangy Korean BBQ sauce, housemade kimchi, cotija (an aged Mexican cheese), fresh radish, jalapeños and cilantro, makes us want to book a flight to Ohio. The fusion dish can be found at Copper & Flame, a bar with 68 self-pour drafts."

For more information regarding the best nachos served in every state visit HERE .

Comments / 1

Related
dayton.com

Dayton hidden gem makes breakfast, brunch on wood-fired oven

A hidden gem in the Oregon District right beside Wheat Penny Oven and Bar is serving up breakfast and brunch on the weekends using a wood-fired oven named Rubi. “I think The Sugar Guild does well because it’s not only good food, but you want to be here,” chef DD Pearson said. “You want to come here and hangout.”
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
City
Cincinnati, OH
Local
Ohio Restaurants
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink Info#Local Life#Nachos#Pulled Pork#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Copper Flame#Korean#Mexican
Travel Maven

10 Ohio Festivals to Attend this July

After two long years of COVID — and what seems like an even longer winter — Ohioans are ready to head outside for some summer fun. There are tons of outdoor festivals and fairs taking place throughout the state this month. Keep reading for the top 10 events to attend and where you can find them.
OHIO STATE
Travel Maven

The Best Rooftop Bars in Ohio

It's officially rooftop season–the glorious time of year where being outdoors is enjoyable and the sun sets much later than usual. Whether you’re enjoying a craft cocktail, some delicious food, or simply being around your friends, you have to agree that the atmosphere at a rooftop bar is certainly hard to beat.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Cincinnati CityBeat

Findlay Market Welcomes New Merchant, and More Cincinnati Dining News You May Have Missed This Month

June brought the Queen City plenty of new dining opportunities, from a new wine bar and seafood butcher to the reopening of some old favorites. We did say goodbye to an Over-the-Rhine deli, The Takeaway, but the owners say the space will be something new soon. In other dining news, Cincinnati bar Ghost Baby has been recognized as one of the best in the nation and Cincinnati diners can now look forward to several new foodie destinations in the pipeline, including Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, a local bakery pop-up opening its first brick-and-mortar location and a new venture from Crown Republic Restaurant Group. Read on to discover more Greater Cincinnati food news.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Build-your-own boozy slushie bar opens at The Banks

CINCINNATI — A build-your-own boozy slushie bar is now open along Cincinnati's riverfront. The Frost Factory is now open at The Banks in downtown Cincinnati. The bar offers a variety of flavors like Watermelon Frose, Blueberry Mojito, Red Sangria and Mermaid Mule. Customers can choose their flavor and add...
CINCINNATI, OH
1808Delaware

How To Get ‘Ohio’s Best Burger’ Close To Home

It turns out that Delaware County might be just the place to be to get one of Ohio’s best hamburgers. That’s what Reader’s Digest would have you believe. The company set out to identify the best burger in every state. There are certainly plenty of contenders in Ohio, to be sure. When all was said and done, however, the blue ribbon went to an Akron restaurant chain with a location in southern Delaware County.
OHIO STATE
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

162K+
Followers
18K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy