Ohio State

This Is The Cheapest Flight From Ohio To New York

By Taylor Linzinmeir
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Traveling has been proven to be good for your mind, body and spirit . In fact, Forbes listed five reasons why traveling is good for your mental health: It's a good stress buster, it helps you reinvent yourself, it boosts happiness and satisfaction, it makes you mentally resilient, and it enhances creativity. But it can also be quite expensive.

Thankfully, Skyscanner is here to help. They help travelers find the best possible deals for flights out of their state. They found that the cheapest non-stop, round-trip flight to New York in July is $398 total. They also offered some helpful tips and travel hacks for saving on flights from Ohio . Here's what they had to offer:

How you search for your flights is the difference between saving big or paying for an overpriced trip. By being more flexible with your travel dates and which airport you fly out from, you can save hundreds of dollars. Skyscanner was designed to take all of this into account to bring you the lowest travel prices possible. Use our month-view search feature to find the lowest prices for an entire month or the cheapest months to travel to a destination in a whole year. Skyscanner also looks at prices from multiple airports to ensure you get the best savings possible within an area. Even if you can't be too flexible with your travel dates, you can use our graph view to see which days of the week are the cheapest to arrive and depart from a location. Savvy travelers can also save big by signing up for our price alerts. Skyscanner will then send you a notification once a fare drops or rises to your preferred travel destination.

