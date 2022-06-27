ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

These Are The Best Nachos In Georgia

By Logan DeLoye
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

If you were not already hungry, you might be after reading this.

Nachos are for everyone. This classic dish can be made as an appetizer or a whole meal depending on the quantity of toppings. A plate of nachos can simply feature corn chips and melted cheese, or a mountain of meat, onions, jalapeños, beans, tomatoes, avocado, cilantro, and sour cream. Some nachos can be made buffalo chicken-style, with shredded turkey and beef, cubed steak, pulled pork, or tofu depending on dietary restrictions and preferences. Regardless of your taste, there is only one restaurant in the entire state that serves up the best nachos around.

According to Lovefood , the best plate of nachos in all of Georgia can be found in Smyrna at Taco Cantina. This location is known for topping their nachos with just about anything. With protein options ranging from pulled pork, salmon, and fried chicken; there are fresh toping available to please every eater.

Here is what Lovefood had to say about the nachos at Taco Cantina:

"Indecisive people will struggle with the nachos at family-owned site Taco Cantina because there’s so much choice. Are you in the mood for salmon, chipotle shrimp, fried chicken, asada (grilled meat) or pulled pork? Do you want single or double protein? Will you be adding guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo? Don’t worry too much though as whatever you choose is sure to taste fresh and be affordable."

For more information regarding the best nachos served in every state visit HERE .

