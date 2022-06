The Town of Plainfield is pleased to announce Kyle Prewitt as the Town’s new Police Chief. Prewitt has been serving as the Interim Police Chief since March. This comes after former Police Chief, Jared McKee, accepted the role of Executive Director of Public Safety. As incoming Chief, Prewitt is responsible for continuing the community’s high level of police services, enhancing community policing and outreach programming, and organizing the police department to meet the needs of a growing community.

