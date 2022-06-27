ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

State court orders hold on Louisiana abortion trigger laws

By Carolyn Roy
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ky4t8_0gNR3Wup00

SHREVEPORT, La. ( KTAL/KMSS ) – Louisiana’s trigger bans on abortion have been blocked by a state court in response to a lawsuit filed earlier today by the Center for Reproductive Rights on behalf of a Shreveport abortion provider challenging Louisiana’s newly triggered abortion laws following the reversal of Roe v. Wade Friday.

Landry: Those who want to fight abortion law in La. “in for a rough fight” (VIDEO)

Abortion care will resume in the state and a hearing has been set for July 8, according to an updated statement released by CRR just before noon, within hours of filing the suit.

“Louisiana’s court made the right call today to swiftly block this unjust ban from taking effect,” said Center for Reproductive Rights Senior Staff Attorney Jenny Ma. “It is incredibly welcome news during a very dark time in our history. This means that Louisiana patients will still be able to access the essential health care they need—every second that abortion is accessible counts. While the fight is far from over, we will do everything in our power to preserve abortion access in Louisiana and across the country.”

“It is unfortunate that there are those who continue to utilize confusion, misinformation, and deceit as scare tactics in the face of the recent SCOTUS Dobbs decision,” Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry said in a statement early Monday afternoon in response to the suit.

“We would remind everyone that the laws that are now in place were enacted by the people through State Constitutional Amendments and the Louisiana Legislature, which the citizens elect representatives. We are fully prepared to defend these laws in our state courts, just as we have in our federal courts.”

The petition filed Monday requests emergency relief from the state’s trigger laws on behalf of Hope Medical Group for Women in Shreveport, its Administrator Kathaleen Pittman, and Medical Students for Choice.

According to a statement released by the Center for Reproductive Rights and the law firm of Boies Schiller Flexner, the emergency relief includes the request for a temporary restraining order enjoining the enforcement of the laws so that plaintiffs can resume providing abortion care and Louisianians can access it.

“Plaintiffs challenge the unconstitutionally vague trigger laws which make it impossible to tell: (1) whether any of the trigger laws are in effect; (2) if so, which one; and (3) what conduct would be prohibited, including what exceptions exist for doctors performing procedures to save a pregnant person’s life. In a stunning state of affairs, the day Dobbs was issued, state and local officials issued conflicting statements about whether and which trigger laws were actually in effect and thus what conduct—if any—was prohibited. Due process requires more.”

Shreveport abortion provider on overturning Roe: Forcing unwanted pregnancies not the answer

“Seeking reproductive care is already difficult in the U.S., and especially in Louisiana,” Pittman said in the statement. “Now, as state governments are trying to ban abortion throughout the country, including in Louisiana, my heart is with our patients whose entire lives and future may change based on the next few days. We are committed to this monumental legal challenge – not to perpetuate an endless political battle, but to ensure our patients’ wellbeing and so that they may draw strength from our dedication to this fight.”

“Louisiana’s rushed and poorly conceived trigger laws are unconstitutionally vague and violate due process,” CRR attorney Joanna Wright said of the legal challenge to the state’s “complex web of unconstitutional trigger laws.”

“The Louisiana Constitution does not tolerate such a state of affairs and this lawsuit requires Louisiana to comport with the rule of law as required by its own Constitution. It is unfortunate that in his haste to score political points in the aftermath of Dobbs, the state’s Attorney General has ushered in an era of complete disregard for women’s bodily integrity and reproductive autonomy.”

LDH notifies Louisiana abortion clinics to abide by new abortion laws

“For the first time, the Supreme Court has taken away a guaranteed personal liberty right—one that Americans have counted on for generations,” Center for Reproductive Rights President and CEO Nancy Northup said in the statement. “A public health emergency is about to engulf the nation. As expected, Louisiana and many other states wasted no time enacting bans and eliminating abortion entirely. People who need an abortion right now are in a state of panic. We will be fighting to restore access in Louisiana and other states for as long as we can. Every day that a clinic is open and providing abortion services can make a difference in a person’s life.”

The release on the petition also included a statement from Medical Students for Choice Executive Director Pamela Merritt on why the organization is participating in the challenge to Louisiana’s trigger laws.

“Our members are outraged and heartbroken by the Supreme Court’s decision. While we have been actively preparing for this moment, it’s never easy to see the government take human rights away from millions of people, including those in Louisiana. We have joined this important lawsuit because we are committed to doing everything in our power to ensure that medical students in the United States continue receiving education and training in abortion and family planning.”

State rep warns of fallout over Louisiana’s newly triggered abortion laws

“There is tremendous urgency around this petition and emergency motion as the Dobbs decision has precipitated a tidal wave of canceled appointments and the withdrawal of critical services in states with trigger laws throughout the nation, perhaps none more so than in Louisiana where the trigger laws are immediately effective,” the CRR statement said.

The Louisiana Department of Health notified the state’s three outpatient abortion clinics by letter Friday that it expects them to abide by the state’s newly triggered abortion laws on abortion.

Louisiana’s trigger law , which has been in place since 2006, outlaws abortions in the state now that the U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe Vs. Wade. Lawmakers also passed a controversial law during the 2022 Legislative session criminalizing doctors for performing abortions should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade. Gov. John Bel Edwards signed that bill into law last week .

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry celebrated the ruling and promised a “rough fight” for anyone who challenged the state’s abortion laws.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Judge sets hearing on challenge to Mississippi’s abortion law

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi judge has set a Tuesday hearing in a lawsuit by state’s only abortion clinic, which seeks to block a law that would ban most abortions. A temporary restraining order would allow the clinic to remain open, at least while the lawsuit is pending. The law is set to take effect two […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
City
Shreveport, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
Shreveport, LA
Government
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
TEXAS STATE
WJTV 12

Hinds County director of administration arrested for embezzlement

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County director of administration was arrested on an embezzlement charge. Ridgeland police confirmed Stephen Hopkins was arrested. He was wanted by Hinds County on a foreign warrant. County Administrator Kenny Wayne Jones said the charge against Hopkins stems from his previous employer, which was a credit union. The charge […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Federal agents arrest Saudi “operative” in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Daily Journal, federal prosecutors have charged a Saudi man living in Mississippi with lying to federal officials. The Brandon resident, Ibrahim Alhussayen, is accused of submitting false statements to federal officials about using an Instagram account to intimidate Saudi citizens living in the United States and Canada who […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man arrested for cocaine possession in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police arrested a 68-year-old man who they said was in possession of cocaine. Carl Williams was arrested Tuesday, June 28 during a traffic stop on Mission 66 near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Police said Williams was found to be in possession of .56 grams of cocaine. He was charged […]
VICKSBURG, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Landry
WJTV 12

Mobile man, woman arrested after Hattiesburg police seize stolen weapons

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police arrested a man and a woman on multiple felony charges on Tuesday, June 28. Authorities served a search warrant at Pineview Apartments on Country Club Road. Police said they seized multiple stolen firearms. Erica Pettway, 31, of Mobile, was arrested and charged with one count of trafficking, possession of […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Two injured in crash on I-59 in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – An adult and a child were injured in a singe-vehicle accident on Tuesday, June 28. The accident happened on Interstate 59 southbound at the 84 mile marker south of Ellisville. Jones County firefighters said they found a Ford F-150 with a trail of debris from the truck strewn along the side […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

UPDATE: Body found buried in backyard of Carriage Drive house

UPDATE 06/29/2022 6:45 p.m. – According to the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office, a body has been found buried in the backyard of a house on Carriage Drive. According to Deputy Coroner Charles Newton, the remains were found on June 29, 2022. Currently, there is no identification on the remains, which were found in a shallow […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WJTV 12

Forest gas station sells gas for $2.38

FOREST, Miss. (WJTV) – Drivers were able to buy the cheapest gas in the state on Tuesday, June 28. For two hours, the Cox Chevron in Forest sold gas for $2.38 a gallon. “I’ve been working with Americans For Prosperity (AFP), as a volunteer for the last five years. They’re a really good grassroots organization. […]
FOREST, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Clinic#Abortion Issues#Abortion Rights#Abortion Laws#Crr#Scotus Dobbs
WJTV 12

Horse and buggy pulled over, DUI and underage drinking charges filed

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A traffic stop of a horse and buggy resulted in DUI and underage drinking charges. At about 7:06 p.m. on June 17, the Pennsylvania State Police noticed “multiple Amish juveniles” riding unsafely in a horse and buggy, a PSP news release said. The trooper stopped the buggy. The juveniles allegedly had been consuming […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
WJTV 12

Hattiesburg police warn neighbors about false social media posts

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police said they’ve received multiple reports about several social media posts that have been used in other areas, from Texas to Florida. They said the people who are making the posts change the name of various cities while spreading false information. If anyone has questions about the validity of any […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Suspect wanted for homicide on Robinson Street in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson man is wanted for shooting another man in early June. According to Jackson police, 61-year-old Kenneth Weathers was shot outside of a local convenience store on Robinson Street. He has since passed away from his injuries. If you know the whereabouts of the individual in the surveillance pictures or […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WJTV 12

Man wanted in connection to North 4th Ave. shooting in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Laurel police are searching for a man in connection to a shooting that happened on Tuesday, June 28. Police said Ronald R. Buckley, 19, is wanted for aggravated assault for a shooting that happened in the 1200 block of North 4th Avenue. A man was found with multiple gunshot wounds. The […]
LAUREL, MS
WJTV 12

Woman killed in crash involving 18-wheeler in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A two-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler and a passenger vehicle in Jones County left one woman dead on Thursday. The crash happened on Moselle Seminary Road near Stewart Drive near the Southern Hens plant. According to Jones County deputies, the driver of the passenger vehicle died at the scene. The […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

McComb attorney indicted for 2021 murder

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – A McComb attorney has been indicted for a 2021 murder and other charges. The Enterprise Journal reported Robert Lenoir was indicted for murder, tampering with a witness, tampering with evidence, child abuse, child endangerment and two counts of possession of methamphetamine. He was charged in connection to the death of Wendy McMahan […]
MCCOMB, MS
WJTV 12

Man wanted for Hattiesburg church burglary

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is wanted in connection to a church burglary. Police said the man broke into a utility trailer at St. Thomas Aquinas Church on West 4th Street on Monday, June 6. Anyone with information about the man can call […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

30K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy