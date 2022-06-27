ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gibson Dunn Adds Jin Hee Kim as a Finance Partner in New York

bloomberglaw.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJin Hee Kim has joined Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher as a partner with the global finance practice group, the firm said Monday. Kim specializes in syndicated and direct lending...

news.bloomberglaw.com

bloomberglaw.com

Ex-SPAC Led by Former Apple Executive Goes Bankrupt, Plans Sale

Enjoy Technology Inc. , a retail startup founded by former Apple Inc. executive Ron Johnson. on Thursday -- less than a year after going public through a merger with a blank-check company. The company plans to keep operating and sell itself to. Asurion LLC. while in Chapter 11 bankruptcy, court...
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

King & Spalding Adds Three Partners to FDA, Life Sciences Team

Dale Giali, Keri Borders, and Michael Resch have joined King & Spalding as partners in Los Angeles and San Francisco, the law firm said Tuesday. They have joined the Food and Drug Administration and life sciences team, according to the firm. They represent food and beverage companies in consumer deception litigation matters.
LOS ANGELES, CA
bloomberglaw.com

Winston & Strawn Adds Two Partners in Newly Opened Miami Office

Winston & Strawn LLP has added two new partners in the Miami office—Carl Fornaris in the transactions department and Jared Kessler in the litigation department, the firm announced Wednesday. They both join Winston from Greenberg Traurig where Fornaris was co-chair of the financial regulatory and compliance practice and the...
bloomberglaw.com

Four Firms Lead Sumitomo Mitsui’s Stake Buy in Marathon Capitol

Skadden, Arps and Shearman & Sterling counseled Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. on its partnership agreement with US independent investment bank Marathon Capital LLC to advise clients on their clean-energy and sustainability goals. Sumitomo Mitsui Banking, a unit of Tokyo-based lender Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc., will acquire a minority stake...
IN THIS ARTICLE
bloomberglaw.com

New Gilded Age: Are Lawyers Too Rich to Solve Big Problems?

Welcome back to the Big Law Business column on the changing legal marketplace written by me, Roy Strom. Today, we talk with a law professor who thinks lawyers aren’t stacking up to the ideals of the profession. Sign up to receive this column in your inbox on Thursday mornings. Programming Note: Big Law Business will be off next week. Happy Fourth of July!
LAW
bloomberglaw.com

Asset Managers’ Hottest ESG Bet Has Lawyers Sounding Alarm (2)

One of the most popular corners of ESG is getting a bad name. Article 8 -- a category within the EU’s anti-greenwash rulebook -- is drawing criticism from lawyers for becoming a catch-all product that provides clients with little insight into how their cash is being used. Fund managers...
ECONOMY
bloomberglaw.com

ANALYSIS: Pandemic Affects How Legal Industry Valuates Its Tech

The Covid-19 pandemic has required the legal industry to quickly adapt to an unprecedented wave of changes. Legal technology continues to play an imperative role in this reshuffling, and despite some initial hesitancy by law firms and legal departments, legal tech is proving to be a valuable resource in allowing the legal field to remain operational. As the pandemic continues to unfold, priorities for legal professionals keep shifting—which influences how organizations are measuring the value of the legal tech they use.
PUBLIC HEALTH
bloomberglaw.com

Black NYC Homeowners’ Suit Challenging Tax Sales Advances (1)

A proposed class action by Black property owners facing foreclosure due to tax delinquencies largely survived New York City’s latest attempt at dismissal. The homeowners challenged the Third Party Transfer program, which authorizes the city to foreclose on properties with overdue taxes and transfer ownership of those properties free of charge to designated partners, who then develop and manage the properties.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

