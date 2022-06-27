ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensfelder Adds Trusts & Estates Counsel Palumbo in St. Louis

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePete Palumbo has joined Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale, P.C. as counsel in its trusts and...

Steelworkers blast possible job-killing deal

Big changes could be on the horizon as U.S. Steel announces a change of plans. News 4's Damon Arnold has the details. Locally-owned Teatopia has over 100 kinds of tea to choose from. To learn more, visit their website at www.teatopiastl.com or check out their store at 2606 Cherokee Street.
Kwame Building Group to Provide Project Management for $210 Million Cervantes Convention Center Expansion

Kwame Building Group (KWAME) has been selected as Program Manager for the $210 million expansion and modernization of the Cervantes Convention Center at The America’s Center (AC Next Gen) in St. Louis, Missouri. The expansion and modernization is designed to make the convention center more competitive in attracting larger events and increase the center’s impact as an economic and employment driver for the region. The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2023. The lead architect is Fentress Architects. Z&L Wrecking, JH Berra and Ben Hur Construction have been selected so far to provide construction services.
Outdoor retailer REI sets opening date for 2nd St. Louis-area store

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis area's second REI Co-op store has set an opening date of July 22. The new 23,000-square-foot store is located in Town and Country, at 1214 Town and Country Crossing Drive, in a space formerly occupied by Stein Mart. The outdoor retailer will be located next to Town and Country Crossing shopping center's existing Whole Foods and Target.
St. Louis Press Club appoints new board member

Angie Minges, a marketing director at Nestlé Purina, has been named to the board of directors of the St. Louis Press Club. In her career, Minges has worked at CBS Sports on several Olympic games and in Anheuser-Busch’s international sports marketing department managing soccer properties such as FIFA World Cup, Major League Soccer, and the Manchester United and Chelsea teams in the English Premier League.
Companion Baking to close a cafe location

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — Companion Baking announced Tuesday it will close its Maryland Heights cafe location following service Friday, after which founder and owner Josh Allen and his team will renovate the space to support the bakery's manufacturing business. The space, located at 2331 Schuetz Road, is owned by...
Injunction granted to stop ‘Freak Fest’

The Madison County Board of Supervisors successfully received a temporary restraining order to stop a party this weekend dubbed “Freak Fest” off Highway 16 that was advertised to contain stripper poles, a twerk contest and waterslides. The property, known as Penquite Park, is located at 965 Highway 16...
Beautiful, ‘Crazy’ Brick Designs in St. Louis are Worth a Closer Look

From St. Louis Post-Dispatch: For most of Tim McBride’s life, strangers have pulled over to gawk at his home. The dark red bricks, ubiquitous in St. Louis, aren’t laid straight. They look instead as if a drunken worker lost his level while building a wall for Grimm’s fairy folk or Ripley’s Believe It or Not.
Jane Dueker putting $10,000 behind Sam Page debate challenge

If there’s a gauntlet to be thrown, count on Jane Dueker to hurl it down. The energy-laden opponent of incumbent St. Louis County Executive Sam Page plans to deliver a $10,000 challenge that she hopes will get the good doctor — and not a member of Page’s staff — to publicly debate her on issues facing county residents.
Economy
U.S. Steel to close Granite City steel mill

After pouring steel since the 1800s, the steel mill in Granite City will close. Nearly 1,000 jobs will be lost, and an employee says it’s a slap in the face since they’ve been reporting record profits through the pandemic.
8 Best Restaurants In St Charles MO | Must-Try St Charles Restaurants

Looking for the best St. Charles restaurants? You’ve come to the right place!. If you plan to visit St. Louis, you must check out historic St. Charles, Missouri. Only a short 20-minute drive west of St. Louis, you can find a peaceful jaunt through brick-lined streets with horse-drawn carriages, early 18th-century buildings filled with cute boutiques, galleries, and more restaurants than you can imagine.
How To Spend 48 hours In Black-Owned St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis is closely linked to blues music, a genre pioneered by Black artists. In addition to being the home of the National Blues Museum, there are venues featuring live blues bands. St. Louis is home to the Gateway Arch, the tallest monument of its kind in the world. The city also takes barbecue and brewery culture seriously, and let’s not get started on baseball!
Anheuser-Busch celebrates new plant opening

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- News 4 got a first look at the $100 million investment into a new production facility that could help make some of your favorite treats. “EverGrain” will take barley that is leftover from making beer and repurpose it for foods you can find in the grocery store. Some of them include plant-based milk, protein bars and high-fiber foods.
The 2 Best BBQ Cities in the US are both in the State of Missouri

A website has ranked the best BBQ cities in America and the state of Missouri dominated the list taking the top 2 spots, so which city comes in first and gets bragging rights?. According to the website Lawnstarter.com, St. Louis and Kansas City are the number 1 and number 2 Best Barbecue Cities in America. St. Louis gets bragging rights claiming the number 1 spot followed by Kansas City (that will certainly cause some arguments between locals of the two cities), but the website based the rankings on a number of different factors including categories like Most Cooking Teams in the top 25% of the past 3 World BBQ Championships, Most BBQ Festivals, and ratings for local BBQ restaurants. All of this led to St. Louis barely edging out Kansas City.
Out of three regional brands of potato chip companies in Missouri, two have been around for a few decades

Bowl of Red Hot Riplets manufactured by Old Vienna in St. Louis, MO.Ckoerner, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There is an old potato chip manufacturer at 1 West Industrial Road in Fulton, Missouri known as Backer's Potato Chip Co. It was originally founded in 1931. The company makes 7,000 pounds of chips per hour. Backer's also ships their brand chips across the country including places in Canada and Mexico. Backer's isn't the only regional brand of potato chips manufactured in Missouri.
