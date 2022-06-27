ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prineville, OR

Prineville Police Chief To Retire

By Heather Roberts
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRINEVILLE, OR -- Prineville Police Chief Dale Cummins plans to retire this Friday and Captain Larry Seymour will take over. Cummins has served 38 years in law enforcement, working in San Diego and Gresham before coming to Prineville in 2015. While the shift seems sudden to some, City Manager...

clayconews.com

FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 97 IN JEFFERSON COUNTY, OREGON

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR (June 29, 2022) - The Oregon State Police Is reporting that on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at approximately 2:23 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 361 and Highway 97. The area of the crash was approximately 1 mile south of Culver.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
kbnd.com

Motorcyclist Killed In Jefferson County Crash

CULVER, OR -- A motorcyclist was killed and two other people were injured in a crash that shut down Highway 97 north of Terrebonne Tuesday afternoon. The crash occurred at about 2 o’clock, at the intersection of Highway 97 and Culver Highway. State Police say 31-year-old Mario Villagomez, of...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
kbnd.com

Washington Driver Hurt In Tumalo-Area Crash

TUMALO, OR -- A Washington woman was hurt in a crash near the Tumalo Cemetery, Tuesday. Deschutes County Sheriff's deputies responded to Cline Falls Highway at about 4:40 p.m. and found a Subaru Forester laying on its driver's side on the southbound shoulder. Investigators say the 34-year-old was driving north...
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Redmond firework stands struggling; Bend ban suspected

With the Fourth of July coming up, the fireworks ban in the City of Bend is being felt in other parts of Deschutes County. Firework stand operators in Redmond report lower-than-expected sales. The ban in Bend was put in place in 2021 effectively outlawing the sale and use of fireworks....
BEND, OR
kbnd.com

Passing Train Blamed For Bend Brush Fire

BEND, OR -- Bend Fire & Rescue responded to a report of a small "outside fire" in southeast Bend, near Robal Lane and Nels Anderson Road, just before 1:30 p.m. Monday. Before crews arrived, 911 received more calls of a rapidly growing brush fire on the east side of the railroad tracks in the area, possibly spreading to a shed.
BEND, OR
kbnd.com

Semi Blocks Single-Lane Jefferson County Bridge

MADRAS, OR -- The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is urging drivers to avoid Pelton Dam Road - the road that leads to Lake Simtustus. A semi apparently tried to cross the Willow Creek Bridge late Tusday night, and got stuck. The bridge is a single lane and signs are posted noted a restricted length for this portion of the road. In a Facebook post, JCSO says a crew is removing the truck and hopes to have the road reopened by 3 p.m. Wednesday.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Target shooting sparks weekend fire east of Sisters amid dry conditions

With conditions growing increasingly dry, the first target shooting-caused fire of the season sparked in the Deschutes National Forest over the weekend. On Saturday, firefighters on the Sisters Ranger District responded to a wildfire reported at Zimmerman Butte, just east of Sisters, where some people were target shooting. “The folks...
SISTERS, OR
kbnd.com

Bend Fire Celebrates New Ladder Truck

BEND, OR-- Bend Fire and Rescue celebrates its new ladder truck Tuesday with a traditional fire service ceremony. The 107' truck will respond to calls in and around Bend, and Chief Todd Riley says it replaces a previous truck that was in service for more than 19 years, "Our response equipment - it doesn’t last forever. To get 20 years out of a ladder truck, that is the end of its life and that’s industry standard. And, it’s time for us to replace it." He adds, "The reach is the same; we can still reach every building in Bend. We have 107’ vertical capability." But, he says, "It’s a new engine, new chassis and the safety features that come along with it are really important. But, it does have a ton more equipment on it and gives us a lot more capabilities."
BEND, OR
kbnd.com

Changes Coming For Bail Guidelines

BEND, OR -- Deschutes County Circuit Court is adjusting its bail rules to align with new state law, beginning July first. Presiding Judge Wells Ashby says it eliminates the use of bail schedules which mandated how much someone paid to be released while awaiting trial, "The goal was to move toward more equity in who’s being held at the jail, certainly pre-trial, while also maintaining community safety, pre-trial."
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Two women, one from Bend, killed in Highway 97 head-on crash north of Klamath Falls

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Two women, from Bend and Northern California, were killed and three people were injured in a head-on collision of a pickup and SUV early Friday morning on U.S. Highway 97 north of Klamath Falls, Oregon State Police reported. The post Two women, one from Bend, killed in Highway 97 head-on crash north of Klamath Falls appeared first on KTVZ.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Jersey Mike’s Subs pays nearly $25K in fines for federal child labor law violations at 10 locations, 2 in Bend

A federal investigation at 10 Jersey Mike's Subs locations, including two in Bend, found the popular chain of sandwich shops allowed 14- and 15-year-old employees to work beyond and outside hours permitted by child labor laws. The company has paid a nearly $25,000 fine as a result. The post Jersey Mike’s Subs pays nearly $25K in fines for federal child labor law violations at 10 locations, 2 in Bend appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend’s Pilot Butte show, Central Oregon’s other traditional fireworks displays set to go, despite challenges

Bend’s Fourth of July fireworks show from atop Pilot Butte will blaze into the sky next Monday night, and other colorful, traditional displays are on tap around the area, despite challenges from staffing to supply-chain troubles and wildfire concerns that have prompted cancellation of some events around the West. The post Bend’s Pilot Butte show, Central Oregon’s other traditional fireworks displays set to go, despite challenges appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Gunshots reported from Safeway restroom

Bend Police responded to the Safeway on Century Drive in Southwest Bend for a report that a shooting had taken place in the restroom. At around 10:16 p.m. on Monday, June 20, a witness informed officers that a man reported he’d dropped a firearm in the restroom, and it had discharged, according to Bend Police Communications Manager Sheila Miller.
BEND, OR
cascadebusnews.com

Wild Ride Brewing Opens Tap Room in Prineville

(Photo | Courtesy of Wild Ride Brewing) Fans of Wild Ride Brewing now have not one, but two places in Central Oregon to enjoy a pint of beer. On May 25, Wild Ride Brewing opened its second Tap Room and Brewery in Prineville. Wild Ride’s first Tap Room and Brewery welcomed beer enthusiasts in 2014.
PRINEVILLE, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Jefferson County Chinese drug cartel did multi-million dollar business

Marijuana confiscated in drug raid had estimated street value of $25 million Measuring the contraband recovered from the six-location drug bust last week, law enforcement now has a better idea of the size of the illicit drug operation going on in Jefferson County. Officers confiscated eight tons of processed marijuana and 17,704 plants with an estimated street value of $25 million during a June 14 multi-location raid. Multi-million dollar operation Investigators noted the group harvested every three to four months, putting potential gross income at between $75 and $100 million a year. Sgt. Kent Vander Kamp, director of the Central Oregon...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR

