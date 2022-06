THE SHELBYVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING PATRICK JAMES PACE. PACE AND A FEMALE PASSENGER WERE STOPPED BY AN OFFICER FOR SPEEDING IN A BLACK LEXUS SEDAN. IT WHEN IT WAS DETERMINED PACE HAD A REVOKED LICENSE AND WARRANTS FOR HIS ARREST FOR FAILURE TO APPREAR HE RESISTED ARREST. AFTER A BRIEF SHUFFLE, PACE WAS ABLE TO MAKE HIS WAY BACK TO HIS VEHICLE AND SPED AWAY REACHING SPEEDS IN EXCESS OF 100 MILES PER HOUR. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION REGARDING THE WHEREABOUTS OF PATRICK JAMES PACE IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE SHELBYVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 931-685-4300.

SHELBYVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO