ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camdenton, MO

Lake-area fire crews extinguish blaze at Camdenton business

By Jack Laurie, KOMU 8 Digital Producer
KOMU
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAMDENTON - The Mid-County Fire Protection District was dispatched to a reported commercial structure fire in Camdenton on Sunday. According to a press release, first responding crews arrived around 6:53 a.m. to Lake...

www.komu.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMS Radio

Early-Morning Fire Damages Home on Port Niangua Lane

The cause of a fire that damaged a home on Port Niangua Lane in Camden County is being called accidental. Mid-County Fire Chief Scott Frandsen says the blaze, during the early-morning hours on Saturday, started on the outside of the home and in the area of the garage. Arriving firefighters discovered about 15-percent of the structure involved and made quick work to extinguish the blaze. Occupants of the house were alerted by smoke detectors and able to get outside unharmed before personnel arrived on the scene. Sunrise Beach firefighters assisted at the scene while Osage Beach provided move-ups to Mid-County’s main station house in Camdenton.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KRMS Radio

Three Arrests Made Recently By Highway Patrol In The Lake Area

The Highway Patrol making a couple of arrests in the Lake Area. Officials report that 29-year-old Timothy Labrie of Springfield was picked up on possession of less than 10 grams of Marijuana and driving without insurance. He’s since been released. Also 48-year-old Jason Skillings of Gravois Mills was picked...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOMU

Pavement sealing work planned in seven counties

JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Department of Transportation will use a mixture to seal pavement in seven southwest counties mixture beginning the week of July 11. The seal coat is to maintain and preserve the roadway and to keep a road from deteriorating and will extend its life. The counties are Benton County, Bates County, Barton County, Dallas County, Polk County, Hickory County, and Cedar County.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
lakeexpo.com

VIDEO: Stunning Waterfront Home At Lake Of The Ozarks Hits The Market

One of the finest luxury homes in Porto Cima at Lake of the Ozarks is now for sale. Located at 40 Via Prererenz, Sunrise Beach, this beautiful home's two stories of stunning space are fully furnished and move-in ready. The front entry features custom iron french doors with marble flooring throughout. All the walls throughout the house were custom painted by an artist to help blend the interior of the home with the expansive lake view and exterior.
SUNRISE BEACH, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Accidents
Camdenton, MO
Accidents
Camdenton, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
Camdenton, MO
KRMS Radio

Barnhart Woman Faces Charges In Camden County

A 19-year-old woman from Barnhart is facing numerous charges following an arrest by the Highway Patrol around midnight this morning. Officials report that Clarissa Escoffier was taken into custody for failing to maintain insurance, not wearing her seatbelt and having a misdemeanor warrant in Camden County for failing to appear for a Marijuana charge.
BARNHART, MO
lakeexpo.com

58 Barba Le Lane, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049

Check out these Incredible Views of Lake of the Ozarks. Ready to move in, just in time for summer! Completely remodeled three-story home at Lake of the Ozarks, located down Horseshoe Band. This property has lots of space with 2,524 finished square feet and 500 square feet attached garage: 4 bedrooms (two master suites), 3 full bathrooms, 2 half-bathrooms, and a lower-level multi-purpose room. Additional detached two-car garage/workshop (20 x 24), and concrete driveways offer plenty of parking. Situated on 0.5 acres this home has been completely remodeled with lots of upgrades including COREtec luxury vinyl plank flooring, granite countertops in the kitchen, onyx vanity tops, Delta fixtures, soft-close vanities and kitchen cabinets. Enjoy lots of outdoor living with approximately 1,000 square feet of deck space with Lake views of around the 10 mile marker, including external covered deck space. This would make a great investment property for a VRBO or rental. No restrictions!
LAKE OZARK, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Hydrant#Structure Fire#Fire Protection#Water Damage#Accident#Fire Marshal S Office
lakeexpo.com

Lodge Of Four Seasons Opens New Rooftop Bar

The Lodge of Four Seasons has opened up a new, unique Lake view to guests, with The Rooftop. To celebrate, the Lake Area Chamber recently held a ribbon cutting on The Rooftop at the Lodge. Located at 315 Four Seasons Dr. in Lake Ozark, the Lodge of Four Seasons has...
LAKE OZARK, MO
KOMU

Jefferson City discusses police body cameras at town hall meeting

JEFFERSON CITY - Building Community Bridges held a town hall on Thursday evening to discuss the implementation of body cameras for the Jefferson City Police Department. KOMU 8 previously reported that Eric Wilde, the new Jefferson City Chief of Police, said the motion to implement body cameras started back in November.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Lebanon Woman Killed In Rear-end Collision

A Lebanon woman was killed in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Sunday morning in LaClede County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2014 Chevy Silverado, driven by 63-year-old Dennis A. Price of Lebanon, was slowing to make a turn from Highway 5, about six miles north of Lebanon, when a northbound 2012 Chevy Malibu, driven by 25-year-old Baylee K. Smith of Lebanon, struck the towed unit of the Silverado. Both vehicles came to rest in the roadway.
LEBANON, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOLR10 News

Laclede County crash leads to one death Sunday

LEBANON, Mo. – A 25-year-old Springfield woman was killed Sunday morning in a two-car crash. Missouri State Highway Patrol says Baylee Smith struck the rear of a car on Highway 5 six miles north of Lebanon around 10:00 a.m. Sunday morning. Smith was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was taken to Lake […]
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
lakeexpo.com

79 Honeysuckle Road, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049

All the benefits of a Lake Front Home and a Condo wrapped up into one package. This two story condo has zero steps from the parking lot in the front door and only 8 steps from the porch to the lake front and dock. The main level has 3 bedrooms and one bathroom, and the lower level has the kitchen, living space, utility room and a full size bathroom. Newly updated features included, Luxury Vinyl Plank floor (waterproof), updated bathrooms with walk in shower on lower level, completely rebuilt deck with composite board decking. The condo comes fully furnished, nothing to do but show up with your suitcase. The dock set up is truly amazing. Only 4 slips, this condo comes with one 12x30 slip. Everyone gets access to the top level dock roof top patio. The views are truly amazing. There are only 4 condos in this complex with 3 owners. Assessment fee's are the lowest you will ever find and take care of it all. Lots of parking for cars & boat trailers. This is a once in a lifetime!
LAKE OZARK, MO
lakeexpo.com

1198 Kays Point Road, Four Seasons, Missouri 65049

It is difficult to choose the best feature of this wonderful Four Seasons lakefront home. It may be the fabulous view that reflects sunset colors on the clouds and lake including amazing boat watching. Is it the 135' of extremely private gentle-to-the-water lakefront and expansive dock that would make this your top pick? Would it be the charming, friendly neighborhood that has been an all time favorite with boat ramp close by, not far from the Swim & Tennis Club? Or the gorgeous new kitchen with Schrock cabinets and beautiful quartz counter tops with side service area for coffee or your favorite beverage? Enjoy the luxuriously spacious master suite w/custom walk in shower and soaking tub. 2 additional bedrooms on the main level.(one non-conforming could be an office) Upper & lower lakeside decks are comfy & extremely private. Lower bathrooms have been updated. Lower kitchen, family room and game area is great for guests. Gentle walk to the massive boat dock, hoists included. Must see!
VILLAGE OF FOUR SEASONS, MO
KYTV

Waynesville man dies in crash in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Waynesville, Mo is dead after a crash in Pulaski County Saturday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Highway 17 two miles south of Crocker just after 9:00 p.m. 50-year-old Jeffrey Lofton’s vehicle ended up off of...
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Double Fatality Accident In Henry County

A one-vehicle accident killed two Windsor residents Friday night in Calhoun. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, an eastbound 2006 Chevrolet, driven by 38-year-old Christopher S. McCartney of Windsor, was at 200 West Main in Calhoun, when the driver failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway, struck an embankment, traveled off the roadway and struck a tree.
HENRY COUNTY, MO
lakeexpo.com

Lake Of The Ozarks July 4th Fireworks Guide! (On Water & Land)

With July 4th comes fireworks, and there's no better place to see them than at Lake of the Ozarks. Many waterfront and on-land businesses and organizations are planning a variety of displays and events around the Lake this holiday. Celebrate our nation's independence with a bang, and check out some of these professionally orchestrated pyrotechnics shows on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, July 2nd, 3rd and 4th.
GRAVOIS MILLS, MO
KOMU

Town hall scheduled to discuss JCPD body camera implementation

JEFFERSON CITY - Building Community Bridges will host a town hall on Thursday at 6 p.m. to address questions and concerns regarding the implementation of body cameras for Jefferson City police officers. Eric Wilde, Jefferson City chief of police, said the department has wanted body cameras for a number of...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
lakeexpo.com

67 Wren Court, Camdenton, Missouri 65020

Outstanding Investment opportunity or great vacation home awaits! Situated at the 2MM of the Big Niangua, this home offers cove protection with main channel views. Open the front door to vaulted ceilings and wonderful views from the main level living room and kitchen. Large windows looking out to the lake and kitchen skylight allow for plenty of natural light. New water heater June 2022. New LVP flooring on entire lower level, bamboo flooring in kitchen and main floor bedrooms, updated kitchen 2021. 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms offer spacious comfort. 2 of the 4 bedrooms are on the main level. Up the stairs to the loft you will find sitting space that leads to another bedroom and bathroom. Downstairs features a large family room with walkout access to the lower level patio and oversized master bedroom with bathroom. A great dock with 10x26 boat slip and swim platform attracts friends and family alike!
CAMDENTON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy