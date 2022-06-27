Ed Sheeran Climbs to the Top of Texoma’s Six Pack with ‘2Step’

Click here to read the full article. Ashley Graham may be a glamorous model, but that doesn’t mean she can’t hang with an edgy crowd. In a recent Instagram post, Graham debuted a punk rock look—and matching rebellious attitude—complete with fishnet, piercings, spikes, chains, dyed hair, and even horn implants. Predictably, the shocking transformation was for a project. But that didn’t prevent Graham from getting fully into character, channeling her wild side. For the shoot, Graham wore a black corseted top with a white rose graphic layered on top of a long-sleeve fishnet shirt. She paired the top with a Frankenstein...

CELEBRITIES ・ 33 MINUTES AGO