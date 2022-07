We here at Treehugger are believers that e-bikes will eat cars and cargo bikes will eat SUVs. This is especially the case when you take the current gas prices into account. Over on Electrek, e-bike expert Micah Toll crunched numbers to calculate how many tanks of gas it would take to afford an e-bike. If you drive a Ford F-150 pickup truck with a 26-gallon tank, a tank full of gas costs $130 at five bucks a gallon. It would take just five fill-ups to get a cheap e-bike, and maybe 10 fill-ups to get a fairly nice one like a $1,300 Aventon Soltera. So at current gas prices, e-bikes are eating F-150s.

GAS PRICE ・ 12 HOURS AGO