These Are The Best Nachos In Wisconsin

Photo: Getty Images

If you were not already hungry, you might be after reading this.

Nachos are for everyone. This classic dish can be made as an appetizer or a whole meal depending on the quantity of toppings. A plate of nachos can simply feature corn chips and melted cheese, or a mountain of meat, onions, jalapeños, beans, tomatoes, avocado, cilantro, and sour cream. Some nachos can be made buffalo chicken-style, with shredded turkey and beef, cubed steak, pulled pork, or tofu depending on dietary restrictions and preferences. Regardless of your taste, there is only one restaurant in the entire state that serves up the best nachos around.

According to Lovefood , the best plate of nachos in all of Wisconsin can be found in Hudson at the San Pedro Café. This location is known for its unique toppings above all else. Their most popular dish features duck meat, sweet mango salsa, and the best mozzarella.

Here is what Lovefood had to say about the nachos at San Pedro Café:

"For outdoor dining and Caribbean-inspired dishes, check out San Pedro Café in Hudson. Even its much-loved Duck Nachos have a tropical twist with sweet mango salsa, spicy lemon habanero aioli, pico de gallo and stretchy mozzarella loaded between chips. They are also second to none, according to satisfied patrons. The restaurant also offers Chicken Nachos and Roasted Tomato and Sweetcorn Nachos."

For more information regarding the best nachos served in every state visit HERE .