Summer of Small Businesses!

This Pride Month, I’m once again reminded why proudly gay, proudly Black me decided to make my life in Connecticut. The state captured my heart when I landed here in 2005 for college, three years before it would become the second state to legalize same-sex marriage. Over the past 17 years, the state has strengthened protections and bolstered rights for diverse members of the LGBTQ+ community, including trans people, youth and same-sex parents. It’s not something I take for granted, especially when so many states are still actively working to silence us.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO