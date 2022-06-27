ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Summer of Small Businesses!

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIHeartCommunities in partnership with The Hartford supports Connecticut-area businesses!. We want to...

Eyewitness News

West Haven beaches have cash-only parking this summer

WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Some sun block, a beach towel, and your bathing suit. If you want to go swimming in West Haven this summer, you also better bring some cash. Starting Friday, if you show up to a West Haven beach and don’t live here, it’s going to be cash only.
WEST HAVEN, CT
As A Black Gay Man, Connecticut Has Embraced All Of Me

This Pride Month, I’m once again reminded why proudly gay, proudly Black me decided to make my life in Connecticut. The state captured my heart when I landed here in 2005 for college, three years before it would become the second state to legalize same-sex marriage. Over the past 17 years, the state has strengthened protections and bolstered rights for diverse members of the LGBTQ+ community, including trans people, youth and same-sex parents. It’s not something I take for granted, especially when so many states are still actively working to silence us.
WTNH

Recently opened restaurants in the Hartford area

(STACKER) – Stacker compiled a list of hot and new restaurants in Hartford from Yelp. Read on to see restaurants that opened near you that are worth checking out. Yelp #10. Puente Pub – Rating: 3 / 5 (4 reviews)– Categories: Latin American, Pubs– Address: 81 S Main St Farmington, CT 06085– Opened: Opened 2 […]
NBC Connecticut

Home Heating Oil in Connecticut Will Now Be Blended With Biodiesel

On July first, a new Connecticut state law will require all home heating oil to be blended with a new, sustainable, green liquid fuel. Cooking oil from local restaurants is being turned into a renewable fuel called biodiesel. And experts say it’s good for Connecticut and the environment. "The...
WTNH

Hartford rail line to be suspended for two months starting in July

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Rail service on the Hartford Line will be suspended for two months starting in July. Connecticut residents have started to ride the rails again. According to Josh Morgan of the DOT, the Hartford Amtrack Line was at about 75% of the pre-pandemic recovery in May. However, the line will be paused […]
Register Citizen

Middletown riverfront vision to be unveiled day of fireworks

MIDDLETOWN — The public will have a chance to hear a report from the Return to the Riverbend Steering Committee Saturday. The long-awaited master plan for redevelopment of the city’s portion of the Connecticut Riverfront will be unveiled during a 10 a.m. presentation at City Hall Council Chambers, 245 deKoven Drive.
Register Citizen

$825K prize was Connecticut Lottery’s largest in June

Three people around the state won prizes of $300,000 or more playing the Connecticut Lottery in June. Overall, 100 individuals won prizes of over $10,000 in the Connecticut Lottery this month. Here is the list of people who claimed prizes of $50,000 or more in the month of June. Miguel...
sheltonherald.com

Votes are in: This is Connecticut’s most underrated pizza

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Pepe’s. Sally’s. Modern. These spots are inevitably thrown into the discussion when talking about the best pies in the state. However, in the crevices of (arguably) the pizza capital of the country — whether outside New Haven or in — lie overlooked and underrated pizzerias that are certainly worth the trip.
NewsTimes

A look at the culture of gay bars and LGBTQ nightlife in CT

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. If you start at Enigma, just off the corner of Central Avenue and 11th Street in Florida’s St. Petersburg — with its spotlights casting a two-story rainbow on a Spanish-style stucco façade — and head west about a half-a-mile, you’ll hit Cocktail. Then it’s Mixer’s at Old Key West a block further. The Garage, Punky’s and Lucky Star Lounge follow in near rapid succession. Head a few Blocks up and there’s Our Bar.
MassLive.com

‘First impression’: Hartford-Springfield’s Bradley International Airport unveils $210 million ground transportation center

WINDSOR LOCKS — The $210 million ground transportation center opening July 13 at Bradley International Airport will be convenient for fliers headed to buses or rental cars. And crucial for economic development both in Connecticut and Massachusetts as Bradley works to better connect planes with trains and buses and connect the airport better with Springfield and Hartford.
hamlethub.com

Lamont Announces Return of Program Allowing Children To Receive Free Admission at Connecticut Museums During the Summer Months

Governor Ned Lamont today announced that the popular state program Connecticut Summer at the Museum is returning for the 2022 summer season, enabling Connecticut children to receive free admission at more than 130 museums across the state during the summer months. The governor established the program in 2021 in response...
thecentersquare.com

In Connecticut, higher electricity prices with higher temperatures

(The Center Square) – Connecticut residents will see an increase in their electricity bills beginning in July. The Public Utility Regulatory Authority has approved a rare summer electricity rate increase for both residential and business customers, effective July 1 through Dec. 31. "Summer typically means lower rates for electric...
FOX 61

Criticism of Tweed New Haven Airport grows amongst neighbors as expansion continues

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Neighbors of Tweed New Haven Airport pressed airport officials and city leaders Tuesday night over concerns with the growing airport. Avelo Airlines started flying from the airport in November and now offers 14 nonstop destinations with many arrivals and departures daily. As a result, neighbors are frustrated with the noise, traffic, and other issues that have come with it.
NBC Connecticut

Hollywood Shines the Spotlight on Connecticut in ‘Code Name Banshee'

It’s got some of Hollywood’s hottest stars, Antonio Banderas, Jamie King and Tommy Flanagen and the backdrop for ‘Code Name Banshee’ is the State of Connecticut. “It was controlled chaos, I think it’s the best way to describe it,” Sarah Floroski Nielsen, Executive Director of Simsbury Main Street Partnership said.
ctexaminer.com

Branford Manor Owner Apologizes, Residents Remain Skeptical

GROTON —The top management executive from the company that owns Branford Manor apologized to its residents on Thursday and promised to fix long standing mold and maintenance issues — a message that was met with skepticism by a number of tenants who said their complaints have been ignored for months and even years.
New Haven Independent

Barbell Club May Rise Again

When Darrisha McIver walks by the abandoned city building that once housed Hill Youth Cooperative Services (HCYS), she remembers jumping double dutch as a kid, staffing ​“The Store” full of after-school snacks, and growing up to become a camp counselor kids looked up to. She also sees...
