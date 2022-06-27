This Missouri Home Has Enormous Basketball Court & Golf Room

Three days after Jordan and Megan Branstetter took ownership of the local grocery store in Perry, a tornado swept through the area and cut off the northeast Missouri town’s power for close to a week. The generator was acting strange, and the store’s coolers wouldn’t start. By the end...
There's new video that shows a dramatic moment that played out in a parking lot in Moberly, Missouri. A couple saw a car on fire and a frightened dog inside. Their heroic efforts are now something you can see for yourself. Based on the video description, this happened yesterday in...
Bowl of Red Hot Riplets manufactured by Old Vienna in St. Louis, MO.Ckoerner, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There is an old potato chip manufacturer at 1 West Industrial Road in Fulton, Missouri known as Backer's Potato Chip Co. It was originally founded in 1931. The company makes 7,000 pounds of chips per hour. Backer's also ships their brand chips across the country including places in Canada and Mexico. Backer's isn't the only regional brand of potato chips manufactured in Missouri.
The Highway Patrol making a couple of arrests in the Lake Area. Officials report that 29-year-old Timothy Labrie of Springfield was picked up on possession of less than 10 grams of Marijuana and driving without insurance. He’s since been released. Also 48-year-old Jason Skillings of Gravois Mills was picked...
Columbia police have identified a baby found dead outside a tire store in 2019 and arrested the child's parents in connection with her death.
CHARITON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) --- A Missouri farmer earlier this month warned of potential danger in the area of where Monday’s train derailment occurred in Chariton County. A few weeks ago, Mike Spencer posted a video on Facebook detailing his concerns about the area. “This is a railroad crossing...
Would you like to live like you're one of the rich and famous in Missouri? Are you at least a little bit rich? If you can answer yes to both questions, you should know that you can stay inside Missouri's iconic glass mansion at Lake of the Ozarks...for a price.
CHARITON COUNTY, Mo. – The Amtrak Southwest Chief collided with a dump truck on Monday afternoon, causing all but one car to derail southwest of Mendon, Mo. An additional person has died in a Columbia, Mo. hospital since initial information Monday evening was confirmed in a press conference. “There are now a total of four fatalities in the crash. Three...
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) First responders are at the scene of a train derailment in Chariton County, where multiple deaths and injuries have been reported. Seven of the train cars derailed, said Angie Hutschreider, a reporter for the Linn County leader who broke the news online. The derailment involved three engine cars, she said.
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Police officers responded to a south Columbia apartment complex early Monday morning for a report of shots fired. Several shots were fired in the 3900 block of Buttonwood Drive, according to the Columbia Police Department. At least five CPD vehicles were at The Lyfe @ Missouri apartment complex around 3 a.m. Andy
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A train crossing at the site of a fatal Amtrak derailment in northern Missouri is on a statewide list for safety improvements from the Missouri Department of Transportation, according to state records reviewed by KMBC 9 Investigates. Federal Railroad Administration records show no accidents at...
Apparently there’s no light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to a slow motion landslide in the Sunrise Beach area. That’s according to Camden County Second District Commissioner Don Williams who says motorists are still being told to stay clear of the area along Wilbus Road…
A St. Louis man is dead after a crash Saturday on Interstate 70 in Boone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol's online report states the crash happened at the 118.2-mile marker on Saturday at 8:46 am. Christopher Bailey, 47, of Columbia was driving a 2009 Ford F150 slowly, because of...
Two women are facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Miller County. The Miller County Sheriff’s Office says deputies conducted a traffic stop on Highway 42 in Iberia Friday morning. During a search of the vehicle, deputies found half a pound of suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl. Geneva Berry,...
The much-hyped Osage Beach Outlet Mall project hits a brick wall and, at least for now, will not happen as planned. Mayor Michael Harmison tells KRMS News that the city received a letter terminating the funding agreement with the marketplace LLC due to the developers not agreeing with the city’s choice of a financial consultant to oversee the process. As a result, the city considers the notice of termination as a withdrawal of the TIF application and all associated requests for development assistance. City officials have also been instructed to stop any work on the project and the special meeting planned for Monday has been cancelled. Mayor Harmison also says he is hopeful that the project can be revived at some point down the road.
Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers were sent Monday afternoon to the scene of an incident involving a train and a vehicle in Chariton County, a Missouri Department of Public Safety spokesman said.
An area law-enforcement agency is asking for help from the public. The Sedalia Police Department is trying to identify a man in surveillance photos. Police officials say they need to identify him in reference to an active theft investigation. If you know who he is, you are urged to contact...
