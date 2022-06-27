ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

This Missouri Home Has Enormous Basketball Court & Golf Room

By Sam
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Get ready to look at one of the most unique and large homes in Missouri. This Columbia, Missouri home listed for $2.7 million comes with an enormous basketball court, golf...

kickam1530.com

CJ Coombs

Out of three regional brands of potato chip companies in Missouri, two have been around for a few decades

Bowl of Red Hot Riplets manufactured by Old Vienna in St. Louis, MO.Ckoerner, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There is an old potato chip manufacturer at 1 West Industrial Road in Fulton, Missouri known as Backer's Potato Chip Co. It was originally founded in 1931. The company makes 7,000 pounds of chips per hour. Backer's also ships their brand chips across the country including places in Canada and Mexico. Backer's isn't the only regional brand of potato chips manufactured in Missouri.
FULTON, MO
KRMS Radio

Three Arrests Made Recently By Highway Patrol In The Lake Area

The Highway Patrol making a couple of arrests in the Lake Area. Officials report that 29-year-old Timothy Labrie of Springfield was picked up on possession of less than 10 grams of Marijuana and driving without insurance. He’s since been released. Also 48-year-old Jason Skillings of Gravois Mills was picked...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Amtrak dump truck collision and derailment death toll rises; Amtrak officials now say 275+ on the train

CHARITON COUNTY, Mo. – The Amtrak Southwest Chief collided with a dump truck on Monday afternoon, causing all but one car to derail southwest of Mendon, Mo. An additional person has died in a Columbia, Mo. hospital since initial information Monday evening was confirmed in a press conference. “There are now a total of four fatalities in the crash. Three...
MENDON, MO
abc17news.com

First responders on scene of train derailment in Chariton County

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) First responders are at the scene of a train derailment in Chariton County, where multiple deaths and injuries have been reported. Seven of the train cars derailed, said Angie Hutschreider, a reporter for the Linn County leader who broke the news online. The derailment involved three engine cars, she said.
CHARITON COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Police investigate shots fired at south Columbia apartment complex early Monday morning

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Police officers responded to a south Columbia apartment complex early Monday morning for a report of shots fired. Several shots were fired in the 3900 block of Buttonwood Drive, according to the Columbia Police Department. At least five CPD vehicles were at The Lyfe @ Missouri apartment complex around 3 a.m. Andy The post Police investigate shots fired at south Columbia apartment complex early Monday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KRMS Radio

Slow Motion Landslide Continues in Sunrise Beach

Apparently there’s no light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to a slow motion landslide in the Sunrise Beach area. That’s according to Camden County Second District Commissioner Don Williams who says motorists are still being told to stay clear of the area along Wilbus Road…
SUNRISE BEACH, MO
krcgtv.com

St. Louis man dead after motorcycle crash on Interstate 70

A St. Louis man is dead after a crash Saturday on Interstate 70 in Boone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol's online report states the crash happened at the 118.2-mile marker on Saturday at 8:46 am. Christopher Bailey, 47, of Columbia was driving a 2009 Ford F150 slowly, because of...
kjluradio.com

Two women charged with trafficking drugs in Miller County

Two women are facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Miller County. The Miller County Sheriff’s Office says deputies conducted a traffic stop on Highway 42 in Iberia Friday morning. During a search of the vehicle, deputies found half a pound of suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl. Geneva Berry,...
KRMS Radio

BREAKING: Osage Beach Outlet Mall Project Hits Brick Wall…Cancelled

The much-hyped Osage Beach Outlet Mall project hits a brick wall and, at least for now, will not happen as planned. Mayor Michael Harmison tells KRMS News that the city received a letter terminating the funding agreement with the marketplace LLC due to the developers not agreeing with the city’s choice of a financial consultant to oversee the process. As a result, the city considers the notice of termination as a withdrawal of the TIF application and all associated requests for development assistance. City officials have also been instructed to stop any work on the project and the special meeting planned for Monday has been cancelled. Mayor Harmison also says he is hopeful that the project can be revived at some point down the road.
kmmo.com

AUTHORITIES SEEKING HELP FROM PUBLIC TO IDENTIFY MAN IN SURVEILLANCE PHOTOS

An area law-enforcement agency is asking for help from the public. The Sedalia Police Department is trying to identify a man in surveillance photos. Police officials say they need to identify him in reference to an active theft investigation. If you know who he is, you are urged to contact...
