Flagstaff, AZ

'Life-threatening' monsoon flooding in Flagstaff; Phoenix area sees rain, wind

By Marissa Sarbak
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Flash flood warnings were issued for Flagstaff and other neighboring towns as rain, wind and hail moved through northern Arizona on Sunday. Creeks, roads, and washes filled up with water in a matter of minutes, especially near the burn scars of...

AZFamily

First Alert Weather Day: Storms fade for the Phoenix area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - In the late afternoon, the weather became very active around metro Phoenix with a series of thunderstorms collapsing nearby and sending outflow boundaries our way. Those gust fronts picked up a lot of dust, especially in Pinal County and the East Valley, resulting in numerous dust storm warnings. Visibilities in several locations in the east and western parts of the metro area dropped to about ¼ of a mile. The storm quickly dissipated and brought only blowing dust to much of the metro area. A few spots in the Valley got measurable rain, but only a few.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
Monsoon weather ramps up in Arizona, flash flooding expected: Live radar, updates

PHOENIX - Monsoon weather is ramping up in Arizona, and some of that is expected to make its way to the Phoenix metropolitan area. Flash flood warnings have been issued for parts of Coconino and Yavapai counties through the afternoon hours. Meanwhile, south of Phoenix, a Dust Advisory has been issued in Pinal County around Interstate 8. A Dust Storm Warning was also issued for many parts of the Phoenix metropolitan area until 4:15 pm.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

First Alert Weather: Parts of Flagstaff no longer under ‘shelter-in-place’ order due to monsoon

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — It appears neighborhoods in Flagstaff have avoided any severe flooding due to the monsoon. A “shelter-in-place” order was in place for Mt. Elden Estates but it was lifted around 4:30 p.m. A flash flood warning that was issued for new wildfire burn scars north of Flagstaff has also expired. Light rain fell on the upper part of the Pipeline Fire but no damage has been reported. Areas that was burned by the Museum Fire three years ago got up to an inch of rain but there hasn’t been any flooding down to the neighborhoods. Officials say mitigation work has helped. Rain is tapering off, but more could occur throughout Wednesday night.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Arizona State
Phoenix, AZ
Flagstaff, AZ
AZFamily

Thousands were without power due to monsoon storm in Flagstaff

Isolated monsoon storms moved through the Valley and caused fires in Phoenix. Storms rolling into the Valley, metro Phoenix area. Heavy winds up to 40 miles per hour, rain, blowing dust, and lightning could be on their way. Heavy rains causes flash flooding in Flagstaff. Updated: 10 hours ago. |
PHOENIX, AZ
Powerful monsoon storm brings widespread flooding to Flagstaff and Navajo Nation

Heavy monsoon storms Sunday afternoon caused major flooding in some areas of Flagstaff and the Navajo Nation. Flagstaff’s downtown area, roads paralleling I-40, and the Timberline and Wupatki Trails neighborhoods all experienced flooding from a strong, fast-moving storm cell. Traffic was rerouted from the Milton Rd. underpass which flooded...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
AZFamily

Monsoon storms causing flash flooding in Flagstaff, over 1,000 without power

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Heavy monsoon rain caused flash flooding in Flagstaff on Sunday. The storms started around 1:30 p.m. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning until 5:15 p.m. Downtown streets were closed and there was flooding along Milton Road and Route 66. Flooding hit the southside neighborhood and north of downtown in the timberline and Wupatki trails neighborhoods. The water then cleared and left behind a muddy mess. Homeowners already had sandbags up around their houses as they prepare for more flooding.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
12 News

Fire restrictions now lifted in 2 northern Arizona forests

PHOENIX — Fire restrictions have been lifted in the Coconino National Forest, Kaibab National Forest and other public land in Coconino County. As of noon Tuesday, Kaibab lifted all fire restrictions including the area closure on Bill Williams Mountain. Forest officials say enough rain has fallen across the forest...
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
Monsoon storm leaves Flagstaff community cleaning up a mess

ARIZONA, USA — Monsoon 2022 has brought heavy storms to the Arizona High Country while another storm hit the Valley in the afternoon. Click or tap here for the 12 News Weather Radar. >> Download the 12 News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.
PHOENIX, AZ
Pack your patience when heading south from Flagstaff this summer

Summertime is the right time to pave the highway. But restrictions don’t always make it a swell time to go a glidin’ down the road. And one of Arizona's highways that recently started to get new pavement is Interstate 17 south of Flagstaff. This much-needed project will repair years of damage from winter weather.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 16:28:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-29 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 445 PM MST. * At 428 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles north of Yava, or 25 miles southwest of Chino Valley, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of Yavapai County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
Lane Closures on State Route 69 at Fain Road in Prescott Valley

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan for overnight lane restrictions on north- and southbound State Route 69 at the junction with State Route 89A (known locally as Fain Road) in Prescott Valley. The following restrictions will occur from 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, to 4 a.m. Wednesday,...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
Deputy killed in line of duty in Yavapai County

Sandra Eskin with the USDA talks holiday food safety in preparation for the 4th of July. Resources are available to help Americans on fixed or limited income. Seniors and older Americans are being impacted especially hard by the recent inflation. Many are living paycheck-to-paycheck. Arizona Snowbowl back to business after...
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
Brenda Clouston Serves Up Southern Hospitality at Colt Grill

Restaurateur operates four BBQ smokehouses. Grandmothers are famous for touching our lives in significant ways and sometimes even helping us chart a path to our dreams. For Colt Grill BBQ & Spirits owner Brenda Clouston, her Grandma Helen was the fuel that fired Clouston’s four smokehouse restaurants. With locations...
COTTONWOOD, AZ
4th of July Closures for Cottonwood

With Independence Day just around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the 4th of July closures happening in Cottonwood. City of Cottonwood. The City of Cottonwood administrative offices will be closed on Monday, July 4th in observance...
COTTONWOOD, AZ
Yavapai County deputy shot, suspect barricaded in Cordes Lakes

Dozens of law enforcement were at HonorHealth Deer Valley Medical Center in Phoenix to honor the deputy. MCAO fires top prosecutor who submitted street gang charges against protesters. Updated: 5 minutes ago. |. The Maricopa County Attorney's Office has officially fired a top prosecutor who filed street gang charges against...
PHOENIX, AZ

