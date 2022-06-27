Douglas “Carl” Mark Melbye

Gary Todd Sylvester, 59 of Crookston passed away peacefully at his home Saturday, June 25, 2022. Gary was born in Crookston on June 1, 1963 to loving parents Charles and Audrey Sylvester. He grew up on the family farm near Eldred and was baptized at First English Lutheran Church in Eldred. Gary was later confirmed at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Crookston. He attended kindergarten through high school at Fisher, MN and during his senior year enrolled at the Brown Institute in Minneapolis, where he studied radio broadcasting. During high school he worked at KDWZ FM 97 radio station in Crookston. After graduation Gary worked was employed at radio stations in Scottsbluff, NE and Boulder, CO.

