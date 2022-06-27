ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crookston, MN

Douglas “Carl” Mark Melbye

Crookston Daily Times
 4 days ago

 Douglas “Carl” Mark Melbye, 65, of Crookston died Thursday afternoon, June 23, 2022, in the Sanford Medical Center in Fargo with his family by his side, listening to his favorite song. Carl had been battling poor health for the past several months but was known for always having a smile, joke,...

www.crookstontimes.com

Crookston Daily Times

Gary Todd Sylvester

 Gary Todd Sylvester, 59 of Crookston passed away peacefully at his home Saturday, June 25, 2022.  Gary was born in Crookston on June 1, 1963 to loving parents Charles and Audrey Sylvester. He grew up on the family farm near Eldred and was baptized at First English Lutheran Church in Eldred. Gary was later confirmed at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Crookston. He attended kindergarten through high school at Fisher, MN and during his senior year enrolled at the Brown Institute in Minneapolis, where he studied radio broadcasting. During high school he worked at KDWZ FM 97 radio station in Crookston. After graduation Gary worked was employed at radio stations in Scottsbluff, NE and Boulder, CO.
CROOKSTON, MN
Crookston Daily Times

Northwest School of Agriculture held their 2022 reunion June 24 at UMN Crookston

Northwest School of Agriculture classmates and friends gathered to reminisce, reconnect and celebrate during their 2022 reunion held June 24 on the University of Minnesota Crookston campus. A highlight of the event was the recognition of this year’s Top Aggies – Eloise Wold Sobtzak (Class of 1957), Keith Miller (Class of 1958) and Gary Pedersen (Class of 1964.)
CROOKSTON, MN
Crookston Daily Times

CROOKSTON COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Prairie Skyline Foundation is having a Fundraising Rummage Sale June 29 and 30 in front of the Old Cathedral. 9 to 5. You can still donate items, just call 218.289.1246. Babe Ruth vs. Thief River Falls 5:30 pm Karn Field. 18U Volleyball @EGF 9 am. Jr. Legion 5/7 pm @Roseau.
CROOKSTON, MN
Crookston Daily Times

Mental and Physical Errors Plague Junior Legion

The Junior Legion defense gave up 17 runs in two games—seven of which were earned—in their doubleheader loss to Otter Tail County on Tuesday, June 28. The Otter Tail pitching staff limited the Pirates to just two hits in game one, allowing no runners to cross home plate.
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
Crookston, MN
Obituaries
City
Crookston, MN
Crookston Daily Times

Wildlife in Crookston

A deer joined frolfers (frisbee golf players) at Castle Park Monday, June 27 during their league time (Photo by Natalie Dillon) At least two raccoons found a temporary home inside a tree knot near the University of Minnesota Crookston the week of June 20 (Photo by Jess Bengtson) A robin...
CROOKSTON, MN
Crookston Daily Times

Girls’ Basketball Falls to DGF, Finishes Fourth

The Crookston Pirate girls’ basketball team participated in their second tournament of the summer at Alexandria on Tuesday, June 28. The girls jumped right into bracket play, facing off against Rocori. They won by a ten-point margin, 47-37. In the semi-finals, Crookston fell to Minnewaska 35-36. The Pirates had a chance to win or at least tie the game at the free-throw line but failed to convert. In the third-place game, the team lost to Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 32-44 for fourth place. Crookston girls’ basketball is back in action on July 13 with a tournament in Fergus Falls.
CROOKSTON, MN
Crookston Daily Times

Northwest Regional Corrections Center arrest report June 29

Michael Patrick Powers, 50, unknown address, was arrested June 20 by the East Grand Forks Police Department for felony second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. He remains incarcerated. Ryan Oliver Aune, 31, Fertile, was arrested June 22 by the Polk County Sheriff’s Department for felony receiving stolen property. He remains...
CROOKSTON, MN
Crookston Daily Times

Downtown Tuesday Tunes kicks off summer series

The downtown crowd enjoys music by the Jensen Sisters and food and beverages by Wicked Tasty Food food truck, Lucky Duck food truck, Irishman’s Shanty and Lemonade by Paisley. (Photo by Jess Bengtson) The Jensen Sisters stopped to take a photo with a fan who enjoyed her first-ever concert...
CROOKSTON, MN
Crookston Daily Times

Crookston Police Department accident report

An accident was reported on June 24 at 5:30 p.m. on Holly Avenue after a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by Lydia Jasso of Crookston, was traveling northbound when it struck a 2005 Mercury Mountaineer, legally parked, owned by Helmer Knudsvig of Crookston. Minor injuries were reported by Jasso and the...
CROOKSTON, MN
Crookston Daily Times

School Board approves breakfast and lunch price increase, 2022-23 preliminary budget

Crookston School Board discussed and approved a number of items at their June 27 meeting including breakfast and lunch price increases for the 2022-23 school year and the coming year’s preliminary budget. Food Services Director Anna Brekken explained to the board that the last time students/parents were charged for breakfast and lunch was 2020 due to the pandemic and the price increases will be 10 cents for lunch and five (5) cents for breakfast based on the prices from the 2019-2020 school year.
CROOKSTON, MN
Crookston Daily Times

Central Park campground open for season, update on construction provided

Crookston Parks and Recreation has opened the Central Park campground for the season and Parks & Rec Director Jake Solberg provided an update to the City Council at their June 27 meeting. The Council also approved a resolution to amend the State of Minnesota grant contract with respects to improving sites along the Red Lake River Corridor including Central Park and named interim City Administrator Corky Reynolds as the fiduciary on behalf of the city.
CROOKSTON, MN

Community Policy