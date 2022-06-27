8 Summer-Ready Sneakers Releasing This Week

As the Nike Air Max 97 continues to celebrate its 25th anniversary, the silhouette keeps on experimenting with the “Terrascape” design approach. Rooted in both trail-ready footwear heritage and sustainability, the Terrascape-variant of Christian Tresser’s iconic creation from 1997 rearranges and reworks the upper and sole unit for a proposition that’s simultaneously familiar and refreshing. Reinforced materials throughout the upper deliver improved protection against the elements than a standard version of the revolutionary Air Max, with the two most upper vamp overlays introducing a “Light Glow Green” hue to the otherwise “White” option. Midsole components sitting just above full-length, visible Air units boast Nike Grind construction, which up-cycles manufacturing floor scraps and don a grey and multi-colored aesthetic. Lastly, the updated Air Max 97 features “colorless” waffle-patterned traction.
