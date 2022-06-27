ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

8 Summer-Ready Sneakers Releasing This Week

Hypebae
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a good release week for lovers of classic sneaker silhouettes. From the Jacquemus x Nike Air Humara to the iconic Reebok Answer and New Balance 990, modernized shapes have taken a backseat to a slew of nostalgic offerings. For those looking to add to their summer rotation,...

hypebae.com

Comments / 0

sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max Plus “Tuned Max” Borrows An Original Colorway

The Nike Air Max Plus is no stranger to unabashedly borrowing colorways from fellow Air Max classics, but this latest release doesn’t need to reach that far to make the connection. Inspired by the original “Celery” colorway of the Air Tuned Max, this upcoming Air Max Plus deftly adapts one of the most recognizable sneaker colorways of the late 1990s.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Jordan Brand’s Air Jordan 3 Receives a "Black Gold" Makeover

As always, Jordan Brand is continuing to widen its collection of classic silhouettes with new designs that ensure the sneaker never leaves the new school. Following up on its well-received “Desert Elephant” edition of the Air Jordan 3, the sneaker is now introducing an exclusive “Black Gold” version.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid

Virgil Abloh is a well-known, well-documented advocate of the Air Force 1. From “The Ten” to his Spring/Summer 2022 collection with Louis Vuitton, the designer has more than paid his respects to Bruce Kilgore’s beloved creation. And even in death (may his soul rest in peace), Abloh’s love is unrelenting, as the Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid is about to make its posthumous debut.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

This Nike Air Force 1 Low Points To The Mid ’90s With Grey, Black, And Volt

Although the Nike Air Force 1 Low officially debuted in 1983, it’s joined in on the 40th anniversary for Bruce Kilgore’s 1982 icon. Recently, the low-top variant of the made-for-basketball design appeared in a greyscale finish complimented by 1990s-reminiscent “Volt” flair. While not officially touted as a pair inspired by the original Air Max 95, the color palette is far too similar to Sergio Lozano’s 27-year-old design to be coincidental. The bulk of the Air Force 1‘s upper and sole unit indulges in either shades of grey or black, with the neon green animating branding on the tongue and the non-standard pull tab at the spine. Together, each aforementioned component further expands the sneaker’s already-extensive catalog of colorways, while also demonstrating that decades-old color combinations can still feel fresh in the modern day.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 4 x Nike SB Collab Surfaces Online: First Look

Jordan Brand and Nike SB are two of the biggest entities to come out of Nike. They have collaborated together in the past, specifically on the Air Jordan 1 High OG, which led to some pretty dope sneakers. Now, it appears as though these two are back for more as they will be getting two colorways of the Air Jordan 4. The Jordan 4 is the perfect shoe to give the Nike SB treatment and based on recent teasers, it's looking like fans are in for a real treat.
APPAREL
Footwear News

The Air Jordan 3 ‘Fire Red’ Gets a First Look

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. A beloved Air Jordan 3 colorway is making a comeback soon. After early info emerged about the Air Jordan 3 “Fire Red” returning to stores this summer, sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz on Instagram has now shared images of the classic style. The Air Jordan 3 was conceptualized by the celebrated Nike designer Tinker Hatfield and made its retail debut in 1988. The “Fire Red” colorway was one of four original styles to...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Detailed Look at the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Twist 2.0"

Jordan Brand has a tendency to bring back the general feel of past colorways to modernized makeups by executing minor design elements. And that’s certainly the case for the upcoming Air Jordan 1 High OG “Twist 2.0” which is arriving in the coming months as a follow-up to the first Air Jordan 1 High OG “Twist” iteration that was released back in 2019.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Nike Further Prepares For Autumn With This Upcoming Air More Uptempo

Just a little over two weeks ago, Nike dressed up the Dunk High with hues of brown and green in preparation for the Autumn ahead. And now, the brand is doing the very same for the Air More Uptempo, copying the aforementioned down to its colors and materials. Similar to...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

The NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra "Triple Black" is Releasing Again

Following a debut release on NOCTA‘s website back in March, Drake‘s NOCTA x. Air Hot Step Air Terra “Triple Black” is now set to be available once again via Nike SNKRS. Opposing the “Triple White” take that was released earlier this year, the “Triple Black” colorway features a sleek look accented by chrome accents.
APPAREL
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 5 "UNC" Gets A Release Update: Details

Over the last few years, the Air Jordan 5 has been seeing a massive resurgence that is largely thanks to the sneaker celebrating its 30th anniversary. The plethora of colorways that have come out since then have been very unique and there is no doubt that Jumpman has been knocking out of the park. In 2023, they will be looking to keep the streak alive, and as you can see in the post below from @zsneakerheadz, they have a gorgeous "UNC" colorway planned.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air More Uptempo Plays With Bulls Colors

Over the course of 2022, Scottie Pippen’s beloved silhouette, the Nike Air More Uptempo, has seen a wide range of releases. But yet has it incorporated suede… that is, however, until now, as the brand is using said material for this upcoming Bulls-inspired colorway. Reminiscent of an aged...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

“White/Light Glow Green” Appear On The Nike Air Max Terrascape 97

As the Nike Air Max 97 continues to celebrate its 25th anniversary, the silhouette keeps on experimenting with the “Terrascape” design approach. Rooted in both trail-ready footwear heritage and sustainability, the Terrascape-variant of Christian Tresser’s iconic creation from 1997 rearranges and reworks the upper and sole unit for a proposition that’s simultaneously familiar and refreshing. Reinforced materials throughout the upper deliver improved protection against the elements than a standard version of the revolutionary Air Max, with the two most upper vamp overlays introducing a “Light Glow Green” hue to the otherwise “White” option. Midsole components sitting just above full-length, visible Air units boast Nike Grind construction, which up-cycles manufacturing floor scraps and don a grey and multi-colored aesthetic. Lastly, the updated Air Max 97 features “colorless” waffle-patterned traction.
APPAREL
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 9 "Olive-Concord" Drops Next Year: First Look

One of the more underrated Jumpman silhouettes is the Air Jordan 9. This was the first Jordan Brand shoe released while Michael Jordan was gone playing baseball, so it never really caught on the way the previous models did. Regardless, it is a shoe that is always getting new colorways, and there is no doubt that fans have been appreciative of these new offerings.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Take an On-Foot Look at the Neckface x Nike SB Dunk Low

Adding to early looks, we now have on-foot imagery of the Neckface x SB Dunk Low. The upcoming release serves as a follow-up to the collaborative Nike SB Dunk High and Blazer Mid released by the L.A.-based graffiti artist and Nike SB back in 2013. The Neckface x Nike SB...
APPAREL
Hypebae

Reformation Drops Three New Collections With Ref To Go Campaign

Cult-classic mindful brand Reformation has just unveiled its latest campaign, Ref To Go. Comprised of three brand new collections designed for summer travels, “On Island Time” is the first, arriving with an array of midriff-pairing sets, open-knit midis and airy linen dresses that are perfect for the beautiful warm weather.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

The New Shadow 6000 Saucony Creek Is a Pastel-Lover's Dream

Inspired by nature, the new Shadow 6000 Saucony Creek aims to honor the Pennsylvania waters that gave the brand its name. Rooted in the great outdoors and influenced by the local landscape of Saucony Creek, the new silhouette pays tribute to Saucony’s humble beginnings. Available in a neutral white...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Social Status Confirms Release Date for Its Nike Air Max Penny 1 "Recess" Capsule

If there’s anything to know about The Whitaker Group and the way they go about its business, it’s the fact that it will go as hard as it can with its storytelling. After introducing its luxurious A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 2 collaboration last month, James Whitner and his team is now allowing Social Status its moment to shine to debut its all-new Air Max Penny 1 “Recess” collection with.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Social Status Reveals Two Nike Air Max Penny 1 ‘Recess’ Colorways

Click here to read the full article. Social Status and Nike have a two-shoe collaboration on the way that 1990s basketball fans and sneakerheads alike are sure to love. The boutique retailer owned by entrepreneur James Whitner of The Whitaker Group revealed on social media yesterday its two collaborative Nike Air Max Penny 1 “Recess” colorways. The two colorways of the collaboration are “Black” and “Desert Sand.” The caption on the social media post began with “See you at Recess” and ended with “coming soon,” offering just a look at the shoes without revealing the release info. In March, images of a four-shoe Social...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Fat Joe And Mayor To Auction Off Rare Nike Air Force 1 Collection In Support Of Virgil Abloh’s “POST-MODERN” Scholarship Fund

Although the Nike Air Force 1 has exploded in popularity over the last three years, the 40-year-old silhouette boasts a sizable group of “day one” supporters. While countless members of this cohort exist and will continue to remain in anonymity, figures like Fat Joe and Mayor have become synonymous with Bruce Kilgore’s made-for-basketball design.
BRONX, NY

