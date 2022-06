Yep. Fireworks are illegal within the city limits of Everett, Washington. This is actually the 25th anniversary of the ban which went into effect in 1997. New to many is that fireworks are also banned in southwest Snohomish County including the unincorporated area just south of the Everett city limits. Here’s a map showing where fireworks are banned in Everett and southwest Snohomish County. We’ve also attached an FAQ from the City of Everett covering the city’s fireworks ban.

EVERETT, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO