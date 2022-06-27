Pride remains despite stolen flags

You will still find a Pride flag unfurled in front of Pinky Promise Coffee Roasters in Sturgeon Bay despite owner Sean Grorich seeing his sixth in three years get stolen. The most recent event happened last week in the days leading...
You still have time to ensure your entries get featured at this year’s Door County Fair. Away from the live music stage and the midway activities, hundreds of projects will be housed in the livestock barns and exhibit halls waiting to be judged. With the fair taking place a few weeks later than in the past, it gives exhibitors more time for their vegetables and flowers to grow, animals to train, and exhibits to receive those final touches. Door County 4-H Educator Dawn VandeVoort hopes the extra time and the growth of their clubs over the last year means more entries for fairgoers to enjoy.
Your eyes were not playing tricks on you if you traveled past the Door County Granary site on Wednesday, as yes, it did get taller. DeVooght Building Movers hoisted it up to its original height in anticipation of reconstructing the former grain elevator’s first floor. The building section had to be removed before it made its first journey across the bay several years ago. In the meantime, the granary’s original timbers were restored and will be placed in their original locations before the floor reconstruction can begin. The timing could not have been more perfect for Door County Granary Executive Director Beth Renstrom, who was hosting the project’s architect James Dallman, representatives from Greenfire Construction, and community members looking on as a part of Wednesday’s open house.
The Door County YMCA is reinstating a program for the month of July called “frequent Yers” to promote the use of the facility and thank members for their patronage. Member Experience Director Brett Cleveland says the idea is to give swag and prizes away to members while having some fun in the process.
Three men from Georgia and another from Green Bay were arrested Thursday afternoon in Kewaunee County for trying to cash a fraudulent check. The Bank of Luxemburg-Dyckesville Branch made the initial call to Kewaunee County Dispatch just before 2:30 p.m. about a man attempting to cash a fraudulent check. He was gone by the time law enforcement showed up, but bank employees called again when the man came back. He left again and was seen entering a sports utility vehicle parked on the road.
For the second summer in a row, you will see a familiar face when Kids from Wisconsin takes the stage across the state this summer, including this Sunday in Egg Harbor. Southern Door alum Brady Tooley is back for his second season with the performing arts troupe that features dozens of other young singers and dancers from around Wisconsin. Tooley got a second crack at joining Kids from Wisconsin last year after the pandemic canceled the 2020 season. He joined last year as the new kid on the block, only to play the role of the experienced veteran on this year’s cast. Tooley says that has made this year a lot different.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A large police presence is being seen near Washington Street and Walnut Street in the City of Green Bay. Local 5 News has a crew on scene and will update this when more information is made available. Until then, it is best to avoid...
Not every day a cruise ship drops anchor in Sturgeon Bay, but that is exactly what happened Friday afternoon at Graham Park. Approximately 130 passengers were on the Ocean Navigator when it sailed into Sturgeon Bay on its way from Green Bay. At least that many people were enjoying the sunshine and the scenery in Graham Park as they got to see the five-story cruise ship slide into the shore to dock for the day. Guests slowly filed off the ship to either walk around Sturgeon Bay or hop on a bus where they would then be driven to the Door County Maritime Museum and a winery.
A stray ember from a burn barrel is to blame for a two-story summer home in Carlsville burning down on Sunday. Egg Harbor Fire Department was paged just before 10 a.m. for a grass fire near Windsong Bluff Drive. The call escalated minutes later when it was learned that the house was on fire. With flames visible from a responding firefighter, Egg Harbor Fire Chief Justin MacDonald said he had to activate the 3rd Box Alarm of Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS), which means every Door County department and fire departments from Brown and Kewaunee counties were called to assist. Flames were shooting out of the top floor of the home shortly after the first crews arrived at approximately 10:10 a.m. Firefighters would later have to establish water fill sites at the Carlsville Fire Station and Tractor Supply in Sturgeon Bay so there would be enough water to fight the blaze. After 100,000 gallons of water and 100 gallons of foam, the fire was under control after 12 p.m., and the scene was cleared just before 3:30 p.m.
Brown County Arrest Records - Monday, June 27, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking for your help monitoring a large-scale die-off of fish in the Fox River that has reached southern Door County. The origin of the die-off is unknown and was first reported on June 20. Many dead fish have been found downstream of the De Pere Dam and in the Bay of Green Bay. The DNR says that it appears most of the species impacted are catfish, carp, and sheepshead. Testing of the waters and fish continues with authorities asking the public to immediately contact the DNR if they find either dead or freshly dead fish. The DNR recommends that you do not handle dead or diseased fish and to contact Green Bay Area Fisheries Biologist Jason Breeggemann at Jason.breeggemann@wisconsin.gov or call (920) 662-5480.
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Manitowoc Police Department has closed the investigation involving the dog that attacked another dog in Manitowoc on Sunday morning. According to the department, the incident has been ‘solved.’. No additional information has been released. Original Story: Dog attacks another dog while out for...
You will still see his name out front, but not the man himself making the cheese at Agropur’s Luxemburg plant and Krohn Cheese Store. After nearly 50 years of cheese making, Roger Krohn called it a career on Thursday. A third-generation cheesemaker, Krohn started as a teenager alongside his father when the family business was nowhere near the size the plant is today. He has since become one of over 60 Master Cheesemakers in the state, staking mozzarella and provolone as his claim to fame. In 2020, he was the recipient of the Wisconsin Cheesemaker’s Association Life Member Award, which is the organization’s highest honor. Speaking to Door County Daily News last year, Krohn called cheesemaking a passion and gave a lot of credit to Agropur’s member farms for the high-quality milk they produce.
EGG HARBOR, Wis. (WBAY) - Over a dozen emergency crews assisted with a Door County house fire Sunday. The Egg Harbor Fire Department said crews responded to a grass fire that spread to a home at 6072 Windsong Bluff Drive around 10 a.m. Firefighters saw flames coming from the second...
Egg Harbor will make the return trip to Baileys Harbor Friday night to kick off another weekend of Door County Baseball action. The A's continue to look for their first win of the season after suffering another double-digit loss to Washington Island on Sunday 20-4. The Indians snapped their own losing streak last Friday night when they beat Institute 14-1. Corey Fuller (EH), Nick Posh (EH), and Issac Berkley (BH) were all named to the All-Star Team earlier this week.
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has reported four new strangles cases in the state. A 13-year-old mare in Brown County presented with lymphadenopathy (swelling or abscessation of the lymph nodes under the jaw) and fever. Three horses were exposed at the boarding facility, which is now under voluntary quarantine.
SHIOCTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A local bar and banquet hall in Outagamie County is officially closed for business as of Tuesday. River Rail Bar & Banquet Hall in Shiocton wrote on Facebook its plans to shut down permanently, citing the owner’s retirement. A staple in the Shiocton community,...
June 22 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin conservation warden was summoned to a vacation home where a black bear broke in through an open window while a family slept. Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Conservation Warden Tim Werner was summoned to the vacation home near Crivitz when a family from Illinois awoke to find a bear had entered through a kitchen window.
VILLAGE OF ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is looking to speak with a suspect that approached a woman in her driveway on Tuesday afternoon. According to officials, at 4:53 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21, an unknown man approached a woman in her driveway in the area of East River Drive and Heyden Lane in the Village of Allouez.
Police in Manitowoc are trying to find out what led to the death of a 27-year-old male. Manitowoc Police Captain Peter McGinty says his department along with Manitowoc Fire and Rescue were dispatched to the 200 Block of Maritime Drive at around 9 O’clock last Friday morning on the report of an unresponsive person in the water of Manitowoc Harbor. They recovered the body of a 27-year-old Manitowoc man from the water and have not determined the cause of death.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Three of the four Republican primary candidates for Wisconsin governor took part in a debate in Green Bay Monday night. The only candidate not attending: Trump-endorsed construction magnate Tim Michels. His absence did not go unnoticed. Michels chose to attend a campaign rally in...
Comments / 0