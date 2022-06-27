ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KitchenAid’s Having a Blowout Sale on Some of Their Most Popular Stand Mixers

By Stella Totino
The Kitchn
The Kitchn
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo many Fourth of July traditions revolve around food. From Grandma’s famous cobbler and primo cuts of meat charred nicely on the grill...

The Kitchn

The Refrigerated Costco Find That Helps Me Get Dinner on the Table in Just 5 Minutes

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When it comes to grocery shopping, I’m very methodical. I always have a list and it’s always organized based on the layout of the store. I’m not a browse-the-aisles kind of shopper. And I can’t even blame my toddler for that. I simply like to get in, get what I need, and get out. Which, I hate to admit, is why I don’t enjoy grocery shopping with my husband — especially if it’s a trip to Costco. When he’s along, we inevitably leave with waaaaay more than what’s on the list. Undoubtedly, he’ll spy something that “we need” or “looks like a great buy.”
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

This Simple $20 Find Saves Me So Much Counter Space

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I don’t know about you, but I had a really hard time finding a paper towel holder that I liked. First off, they’re all not so nice on the eyes. As someone who prides themselves of neat countertops and stylish kitchen essentials, traditional, sterile-looking options just weren’t cutting it. But aesthetics aside, I was dealing with a bigger problem: Lots of versions out there just did not work. They scooted across the counter as I tried to rip off a sheet. Or, they had no arm to rip the sheet off with, in which case the roll would just unravel itself in a sad slump. Other holders caused the roll itself to shimmy up the poll as I attempted to grab a sheet, sometimes even pulling itself off.
HOME & GARDEN
The Kitchn

Bed Bath & Beyond’s Fourth of July Sale Includes Huge Deals on Keurig, Staub, Roomba, and More Top Brands

With the long 4th of July weekend come tons of incredible sales on amazing goods for your home and kitchen — and we’re highlighting the best of the best for you to shop. While we’ve already scoured stellar deals at editor-favorite retailers like Williams Sonoma and Macy’s, as well as top kitchen brands including Le Creuset and Misen, we’re here to bring even more amazing deals to your attention with the Bed Bath & Beyond 4th of July sale!
SHOPPING
The Kitchn

This $34 Organizer Frees Up So Much Sink Space — And Looks Good Doing It

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Since my apartment opens up directly into the kitchen, I’ve gone to great lengths to make sure it always looks presentable — whether that means meticulously styling my countertops or stocking up on pretty hand soaps. And speaking of the latter, my sink is actually guests’ very first POV, making it a not-so-glamorous entry point that’s warranted extra design TLC.
HOME & GARDEN
The Kitchn

Amazon Shoppers Swear This Lightweight Mop Does All the Work For Them — Get This Early Prime Day Deal for 23% Off

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When it comes to brands that help keep our homes feeling clean and looking spotless, the team over here at Kitchn definitely has our favorites — and Bissell is always at the top of our lists. That’s why we had to tell you about this can’t-miss Amazon deal on a spin mop that reviewers call “perfect,” “a game changer,” and “super easy to use.” Yup, right now, you can score the Bissell SpinWave Cordless Hard Floor Expert for a whopping $40 off as a special early deal for Prime Day. “The Bissell SpinWave seems to sport the perfect combination of functionality, light weight and affordability in a basic floor cleaner,” sums up one reviewer.
SHOPPING
The Kitchn

Aldi Just Leaked Info on 131 New Groceries Hitting Stores This July — These Are the 10 We’re Most Excited About

Whether you’re hitting the road or hanging local, a trip to Aldi should be the number-one stop you make this summer. This is pretty much always the case, but it’s especially true next month, when Aldi will release 131 new and returning groceries that are all about ease and affordability. There are portable snacks, ready-made starters, dinner shortcuts, and more — all for $6 or less! There’s also a pack of pink-hued ice cream sandwiches (with sprinkles!) that we can’t wait to try.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Kitchn

I Tried 4 Popular Watermelon Salad Recipes and It Was Almost Impossible to Pick a Winner

One of my favorite, go-to tricks as a chef is using fruit in savory applications. It always impresses people and it’s undeniably tasty. There’s something about using an ingredient that’s associated with sweets in the context of a savory dish that really scratches an itch for me. In fact, I can vividly remember eating watermelon salad as a kid and being blown away by the combination of ingredients. Fresh, juicy, sweet watermelon with feta? And onions? And fresh herbs? Make it make sense!
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Light & Fluffy Peach Upside-Down Cake

Stone-fruit season is one of my favorites! Whether it’s seared pork chops with peach salsa or the ultimate summer salad, I am always trying to find a way to incorporate the fleeting summer fruit into my cooking. For my latest peach creation, I made a super-easy, extremely delicious peach upside-down cake that is elegant enough for a shower or party but easy enough for an anyday snacking cake. Here’s how to make it.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Air Fryer Corn on the Cob

The air fryer does it again! Just when I think I can’t love this countertop powerhouse any more, I try a new recipe that just amazes me. And simply put, air fryer corn on the cob absolutely floored me. You don’t need to wait for a pot of water to boil or the grill to heat up because the air-fried results are the best of both of those worlds: the most tender-crisp kernels, plus some browned kernels and very lightly charred edges. Of all the ways to cook corn on the cob, the air fryer is my new favorite.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

The 31 Best Recipes to Cook This July

School’s out, we’re a couple of weeks into summer, farmers markets and gardens are bursting with a bounty of glorious summer produce, and we’re happily settling into a season of simplified cooking. This month calls for making extra-easy, low-effort dinners; loading up on all the fresh veggies and ripe fruit; and enjoying frozen treats as often as possible.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Grilled Stuffed Tomatoes

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Once summer arrives, I abandon my oven in favor of the grill. Rain or shine, you’ll find me charring corn and getting grill marks on gnocchi. And don’t forget that cast iron skillets are also great for the grill. That’s what I used to cook these ripe and juicy grilled tomatoes.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

The 3-Ingredient Dinner I Make on Repeat Whenever I Just Don’t Feel Like Cooking

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. “I need an easy dinner recipe,” a friend once texted me. “Easy as in EZ.” As a long-ago food blogger and longtime food editor, I’m used to random requests for dinner ideas. But this one stuck with me: Easy as in EZ.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Sicilian Ice Cream Sandwiches

My husband and I realized honeymooning in Sicily in the middle of July was a bold move as soon as we saw the brush fires popping up on the highway as we made our way to the hotel from the airport. Steamy was an understatement. With most days easily breaking the 100°F mark, we spent our afternoons lounging poolside sipping a spritz in between glasses of ice water and suddenly having no excuse not to eat all of the gelato. So, truthfully, it was a dream of a trip.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

This 3-Ingredient Dinner Reminds of My Favorite Wine Bar in Italy

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. This time of year, I spend many hours pretending like I am vacationing in Italy when I am, sadly, just in my backyard. I blame it on the fact that some of my fondest memories have taken place in that boot-shaped country during the sticky, unbearably humid months of June, July, and August. There are so many sweet moments to pick out: the summers when I lived in various Italian cities, the one where I worked on a Tuscan farm, or the July when my husband and I honeymooned with a spritz in our hands.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

The 10 Most Spectacular Kitchen Deals from Macy’s Epic July 4th Sale

Fourth of July sales are already running right now, and one of the best things to buy for a fraction of the cost is top-quality cookware. While it can be overwhelming navigating these sales, we’ve scoped out the ones actually worth shopping. One retailer you shouldn’t miss out on? Macy’s, which carries many editor- and reader-favorite cooking, storage, and prep essentials. And more times than not, at unbeatable prices. Because we spend our days finding the very best steals and deals out there, believe us when we say Macy’s is where it’s at when it comes to scoring deals this Fourth of July. Think slashed prices on Le Creuset, Zwilling, OXO, All-Clad and much, much more. Don’t wait another second to add these to your cart — right now you score up to 60 percent off kitchen essentials starting now through the holiday as a part of Macy’s Fourth of July sale.
SHOPPING
The Kitchn

These “Fancy” Store-Bought Cookies Helped Me Bond with My Grandma

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Like many fond food memories, this one begins with a grandmother. I was just 6 and already a world traveler. My family had just returned from England, where my father had been stationed and my brother had been recently born, and we were going to spend the summer in California with my grandmother. A tiny woman, she was my father’s mother, a feisty Mexican American with nearly as much energy and zest for life as I had myself.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

I Tried What’s Gaby Cooking’s Costco-Style Double Chocolate Chip Muffins and My World Has Flipped Upside-Down

The Costco experience can be summed up in a single product: their muffins. The breakfast bakes come in a limited number of flavors and Costco’s aisles are more carefully curated than your local grocery. The muffins, just like everything else in the store, are oversized. They’re priced per dozen so members can mix and match two 6-pack flavors. It’s bulk buying at its finest.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

The $5 Meat Department Find I Rely on All Summer Long

When it comes to serving my family a protein-packed dinner, I often rely on chicken breasts and pork tenderloins. They’re quick-cooking and sure to please. My only compliant, during the summertime, is that both options do require a decent amount of creativity on my part. It’s on me to add the flavor and the fun — and sometimes, that’s just too much effort. So during these warmer months, I like to look elsewhere while I’m in the meat department. More specifically, at the selection of fresh sausage links.
AGRICULTURE
The Kitchn

Old-Fashioned Corn Pone

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Old-fashioned corn pone is a simple Southern side dish that has stood the test of time. The simple cornmeal pancakes are fried in a skillet (in bacon fat!) until crisp and golden. Made from just four ingredients, these corny cakes are welcome at breakfast or as a starchy side to serve with savory stews come dinnertime.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

I’ve Perfected Making Pasta Salad — These Are the 5 Tricks I Swear By

I love what summer cookout buffets reveal about our deepest desires: There are those people who can crush hot dog after hot dog like they’re competing in their own private contest, or the ones who load up their plates with banana pudding as though the rule of dinner-before-dessert has been waived, or the folks for whom the plate-buckling side dishes are the trues star of the show. I fall into the latter camp, in the subgroup of eaters who always make a b-line for the pasta salad.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

The Kitchn

