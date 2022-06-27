ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

The Browns Have Made a $65M Mistake

By Michael Lingard
FOX Sports Radio
FOX Sports Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jiUa9_0gNQZhrA00
Photo: Jason Miller

The latest news on Deshaun Watson’s status for the Cleveland Browns this season looks grim. We are expecting a ruling on his NFL discipline after the hearing tomorrow and all indications are that he will be suspended for the entire season, so his $45M signing bonus has so far been wasted. They’ve also burned the bridge with Baker Mayfield to whom they are still paying a considerable sum. Dan did the math, and the Browns are taking a bath on two guys who won’t even play this year.

Dan Patrick: “Fifteen months ago they’re facing Chad Henne. All they have to do is stop Chad Henne. They’re down five with the ball, they are in the playoffs, (and) Chad Henne is in there for Patrick Mahomes. If you get a touchdown, you stop them; you may be going to the Super Bowl. That’s fifteen months ago, right? Now, if you look at what they’re doing, the Cleveland Browns are going to spend almost $65M on two quarterbacks this year and neither are going to play.”

Comments / 52

Dan Remar
4d ago

somehow they are making it seem like a surprise even though they were aware of Bakers contract and Watsons uncertainty... only themselves to blame

Reply
27
Sam Little
4d ago

its the Cleveland browns. lol what do you expect about their quarterback. lol lol how long has it been except for Mayfield that they made a good decision at quarterback

Reply
8
burpee bean
3d ago

That nothing I think they gave up three first round picks also so if they have another winless season they still won’t get a first round pick Houston will.

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Houston Spa Owner Reveals Why Deshaun Watson Paid Her $5,000

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has 23 pending civil cases of alleged sexual assault and misconduct — each of which stem from alleged actions that took place during massage sessions. At least three of Watson's accusers worked at the same location under Houston spa owner Dionne Louis. Cash App...
HOUSTON, TX
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh Daughter Videos

Thanks to his daughter's video, we now know Jim Harbaugh in an airport is exactly who you would expect him to be. The Michigan head coach radiated peak dad energy as he escorted his family through the airport for vacation recently. Harbaugh's daughter Grace captured footage of him napping, doing his due diligence with the group's passports and manning all the family tickets, among other things.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
Yardbarker

The Steelers Quietly Have A Serious Problem On Their Hands

The Pittsburgh Steelers come into the 2022 NFL season with a major issue at quarterback. With their long-time starting QB Ben Roethlisberger having retired last season, the team looks to two new QBs to replace him. Those two players are former Chicago Bears starter Mitchell Trubisky, and 2022 draft pick...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady, Gisele Vacation Photo Is Going Viral

Over the past few years, fans have learned quite a bit about Tom Brady's diet - whether they want to or not. He infamously doesn't eat strawberries or any number of other sweets, natural or not. One part of his diet that had fans concerned about Brady's psyche was his penchant for eating avocado ice cream.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chad Henne
FOXBusiness

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
CANTON, OH
The Spun

Deshaun Watson Explains Why He Should Be Believed Over 26 Women

Following this Tuesday's practice session, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson spoke to the media. Several questions were about his legal situation. It was announced earlier this week that Watson could face two more lawsuits. That would push the total count to 26. Watson was asked by Browns reporters why people...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cleveland Browns#American Football
The Spun

Look: Awesome Kevin Love Wedding Photo Is Going Viral

Kevin Love has finally tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Kate Bock. At his wedding, he had a few special guests in attendance who joined him for a photo. A photo has been going viral of the Cleveland Cavaliers' 2016 NBA championship team reunited for a Love wedding photo. Love, LeBron James, Richard Jefferson, Channing Frye, J.R. Smith, Jordan Clarkson and James Jones were all wearing their best clothes for the photo.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL Rumored To Have 1 Growing Concern With Deshaun Watson

The NFL's disciplinary hearing with Deshaun Watson reached its second day on Wednesday. The league is arguing for Watson to be suspended for at least a year, while Watson and the NFLPA are looking for a shorter suspension (or potentially none at all). Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated is now...
NFL
SkySports

Deshaun Watson: 24th woman suing Cleveland Browns quarterback

The first lawsuit was filed in March 2021, with a flurry of additional women also filing complaints over the following month to bring the total to 22. Another woman sued Watson last week since the airing of an episode of HBO's Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel detailed the case. The...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Baker Mayfield is ready to move but Cleveland Browns could try to repair the damage

The Cleveland Browns may be able to repair the damage with Baker Mayfield but they’ll need to be the ones doing the graveling. On the day when one Cleveland Browns quarterback was having his case reviewed by an independent arbiter pertaining to allegations against him ranging from sexual misconduct to sexual assault, another quarterback was hosting a youth football camp in Norman, Oklahoma. The juxtaposition between Deshaun Watson and Baker Mayfield is stark, and damning, considering the Browns wanted “an adult in the room”, and now they’re stuck with Watson.
CLEVELAND, OH
Akron Beacon Journal

Amid Deshaun Watson suspension talk, Kareem Hunt focuses on what he can do to help Browns win

WILLOUGHBY — Kareem Hunt knows what it's like to be at the center of a controversy. It's the way his Browns career started. Hunt arrived in Cleveland in 2019 after having been released by the Chiefs for an incident in which he shoved and kicked a woman inside his apartment building. He served an eight-game suspension from the NFL that season for violating the league's personal conduct policy.
CLEVELAND, OH
Vibe

Ice Cube And NFL Join Forces To Support Black-Owned Businesses

Click here to read the full article. Ice Cube and the NFL are teaming up for an initiative with one goal: the betterment of Black-owned businesses. Announced on Thursday (June 30), the NFL has partnered with Ice Cube’s Contract with Black America Institute, an initiative created by the rapper for economic inclusion. Together, Contract with Black America Institute and the NFL are setting out to increase economic equity and partnerships with Black-owned businesses.More from VIBE.comFormer NFL Running Backs Adrian Peterson And Le'Veon Bell May Square Off In Boxing MatchRick Ross Wants To Become Minority Owner Of Philadelphia 76ersSuge Knight Could Pay...
NFL
FOX Sports Radio

FOX Sports Radio

14K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We ARE Fox Sports! Breaking News, Entertainment & Interviews.

 https://foxsportsradio.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy