ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Lil Nas X talks 'painful and strained' relationship with BET

By Marianne Garvey
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lil Nas X is calling out the BET Awards for a lack of...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopDX.com

Queen Latifah Addresses Lil Nas X's Frustrations Over BET Awards Snub

Hollywood, CA – BET rolled out the nominations for its 2022 BET Awards earlier this week, which found Doja Cat and Drake leading the pack. But Lil Nas X — who released his debut album MONTERO and a controversial video for “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” in 2021 — didn’t receive a single nod.
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

Lil Nas X Had To Assure BET He Wasn't a “Satanist or Devil Worshiper” Before Performing at 2021 Awards

Lil Nas X is opening up about his strained relationship with BET, revealing that their issues actually date back to last year. The “Industry Baby” singer claimed BET made him confirm he wasn’t a “satanist or devil worshipper” upon performing at the 2021 BET Awards. Additionally, producers were upset about him kissing one of his male dancers on stage.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Brandy Takes Jack Harlow’s ‘First Class’ to New Heights With Surprise BET Awards Performance

Click here to read the full article. Brandy is a woman of her word. The singer took the BET Awards stage on Sunday night for the debut live performance of her effortless “First Class” freestyle alongside Jack Harlow – a full circle clean-up after she promised last month to “murk this dude in rap at 43 on his own beats and then sing his ass to sleep.” The Kentucky rapper made his debut performance at the awards ceremony with the live debut of the Lil Wayne-assisted “Poison” from his sophomore record Come Home the Kids Miss You before Brandy took the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Nas
Person
Jack Harlow
Person
Nas
Person
Lil Nas X
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Miami Dances To Diddy's "Gotta Move On" Collab With Bryson Tiller For TikTok

Yung Miami and Diddy officially confirmed that they are dating (although still simultaneously enjoying their single status) on the first episode of the City Girls' Caresha Please podcast, and not long after that, the New York native revealed that he's moving on from the past – specifically his relationship with Cassie, according to rumours – on his latest collaboration with Bryson Tiller.
HollywoodLife

Cardi B Shows Off Son Wave, 9 Mos., & His Killer Dance Moves On Family Day With Offset: Watch

Cardi B, 29, gave her fans an adorable glimpse of her nine-month-old son Wave, in her latest Instagram post! The rapper cheered on her youngest child as he danced by quickly kicking his feet in the arms of his dad Offset, 30, in a new video she shared to her story. The tot was wearing an all white outfit as he smiled, which in turn, caused his proud father to smile before sweetly kissing him on the cheek.
THEATER & DANCE
HipHopDX.com

G Herbo Calls For 42 Dugg's Freedom After Fresh Jail Photos Surface

Detroit, MI – 42 Dugg was apprehended by federal agents on May 5 for failing to surrender and serve a six-month prison sentence. As he inches toward the two-month mark, the Detroit-bred rapper appears to be in good spirits. On Wednesday night (June 22), fresh jail photos of 42...
DETROIT, MI
Complex

Watch Snoop Dogg React to Fan Proposing to Fiancé at Rapper’s Feet During Meet and Greet Photo

Snoop Dogg was completely caught off guard when a fan popped the question to his fiancé during a meet and greet with the West Coast legend. Captured in a May TikTok by @ianvaughn0 that has since gone viral, Snoop is seen handling business as usual and enjoying himself, but the “Gin and Juice” hitmaker looked visibly confused when a man dropped to one knee and proposed to his girlfriend right at the Doggfather’s feet.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bet Awards#Grammy Awards#Rolling Stone
extratv

Travis Barker Hospitalized: New Details

On Tuesday morning, Kourtney Kardashian’s husband Travis Barker was taken to a hospital by ambulance. Travis was photographed on a gurney with medical crew and Kourtney beside him. It is unclear what the medical issue was, but it was severe enough for him to be transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical...
LOS ANGELES, CA
StyleCaster

Nick Cannon Just Confirmed He’s Expecting More Kids With One of His Baby Mamas This Year

Click here to read the full article. Buns in the oven! The celebrity pregnancies of 2022 include Rihanna, Nicky Hilton and many more stars who are expecting babies this year. For some celebs like Rih, this marks the first time they’re expecting; meanwhile, others are no strangers to expanding the family (hello, Nick Cannon!) Whether they’re about to be first-time parents or turning out to be a family of 10, these celebs are proud to share the news. But before we get into these celebrity pregnancies of 2022, let’s take a walk down memory lane and remember all the celebrity babies...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Ja Rule Married His High School Sweetheart — Are They Still Together?

Everyone out there loves a good "high school sweetheart" love story. Two teens fall madly in love, they date through college, and maybe break up for a while. But they soon realize they're meant to be together, and eventually, they end up getting married. Too presh. And apparently rapper and entrepreneur Ja Rule has lived out this idyllic fantasy after he married his high school girlfriend back in 2001.
RELATIONSHIPS
E! News

Janelle Monáe Gives Middle Finger to Supreme Court While Presenting At 2022 BET Awards

Watch: Stars Speak Out Against Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade Draft Leak. Janelle Monáe is letting everyone know where she stands when it comes to the Supreme Court. As the Antebellum actress took the stage to present the award for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist at the 2022 BET Awards June 26, she took a moment to send a big "f—k you" to the Supreme Court after they voted in a 5-4 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which established the constitutional right to abortion in the U.S. in 1973.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Diddy’s Mother Janice Combs Commands Attention in Art Deco Cutout Dress, Fishnet Stockings & Heels at BET Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Hed: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Mother Janice Combs Shines in Emerald Gown at the BET Awards Sean “Diddy” Combs celebrated his prolific career and legacy at the 2022 BET Awards, receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions to Black culture and entertainment. By his side was his beloved mother, Janice Combs, who pulled out all the style stops for the award show. The 81-year-old beauty attended the award show last night in Los Angeles wearing a long-sleeve emerald green gown featuring an Art Deco-like pattern and cutout neck detailing. The elegant dress featured a slit...
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Brandy Scolds Brother Ray J For Bad Vocals During Verzuz: 'We Are Going to Have a Serious Conversation'

Brandy is calling out her brother Ray J for not taking her performance advice!. After a video of Ray J singing "One Wish" off 2005's Raydiation album during a recent Verzuz battle between fellow R&B singers Omarion and Mario went viral for his admittedly strained vocal performance, Brandy took to Instagram and — in true big sister fashion — claimed he ignored her guidance.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

[WATCH] Saucy Santana Says Women Need Gay Men: Gays Run The World

Over the weekend Florida rapper Saucy Santana went viral after telling the crowd at his show that women need gay men. He was introduced to the world by his friend Yung Miami of the City Girls and quickly garnered attention for his outlandish quotes and Instagram videos,. Now he is...
FLORIDA STATE
Us Weekly

Celebrities Who Have Renewed Their Wedding Vows

No one does a wedding quite like Hollywood's A-listers, and for some, one ceremony just isn’t enough! Whether they’re celebrating a milestone anniversary, like Alec and Hilaria Baldwin, or recommitting to one another following a rough patch, like Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne or Beyoncé and Jay-Z, plenty of stars have taken a second plunge with […]
RELATIONSHIPS
BET

BET Awards 2022: Regina King's Fashion Evolution

Regina King has been on our radar since she was making googly eyes at Calvin on 227. She brings such authenticity and accessibility to every performance it makes us feel like we know her and care about the actress like she was our homegirl. King plays every role with charm, grace, and wit so it’s no surprise her name is often included during nomination season. King is nominated for "Best Actress" at the BET Awards 2022 for her role in the western The Harder They Fall. Let’s take a look back at some of her memorable fashion moments as we get ready for the show which airs June 26th at 8pm.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Lizzo Shimmers in Gucci Feather-Trim Navy Gown on BET Awards Red Carpet 2022

Click here to read the full article. Lizzo updated classic old Hollywood glam for her latest red carpet appearance, wearing a gown reminiscent of a 1920s feather robe to the 2022 BET Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday. To attend the annual celebration of Black talent and culture, Lizzo — who was styled by Jason Rembert — wore a draped Gucci gown made of deep navy shimmer fabric trimmed in wispy black feathers. The dress featured a plunging neckline partially trimmed in black lace, which dove into a ruched sash-like midsection wrapped around the torso. Lizzo’s semi-sheer skirt featured a high...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
151K+
Post
808M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy