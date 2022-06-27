LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today is the 178th day of the year and that makes it June 27th will be National Sunglasses day, so when you have a chance to celebrate the throw on a pair of sunglasses. I mean the sun is shining bright throughout the summer so you have to protect your eyes from all that light.

According to the nationaldaycalendar.com 40% of Americans wear sunglasses for their eye-saving properties. Pick our your favorite outfit than pick out the shades to match. Then go and tell your friends that to day is National Sunglasses Day.

Post your sunglasses look on social media, Happy National Sunglasses Day.