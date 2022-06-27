ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Raheem Sterling's Proposed Transfer To Chelsea From Manchester City Is 'Done'

By Jake Mahon
Raheem Sterling's transfer to Chelsea may have been completed, according to reports. The England international has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge persistently over the past couple of weeks, and the transfer now looks on the verge of being finalised.

City are believed to be open to letting the winger leave before his contract expires next summer. Allowing Sterling to leave the club this window means the sky blues will be able to demand a reasonable fee for the England star, instead of him leaving as a free agent next window.

Sterling himself is also keen to leave the club this window. The 27-year-old reportedly wants to secure more regular game-time ahead of England's World Cup campaign in November.

The England international may be close to having his wish granted. Speaking on the 'Why Always Us' podcast , The Athletic journalist Sam Lee has said that Sterling's proposed deal to join Chelsea is "done" .

Speaking on Sterling, and Gabriel Jesus' proposed transfers away, Lee said : "I was speaking to somebody last week who reckons Jesus and Sterling are both done. We're all very cautious of that word done in the transfer industry because it could mean anything, but it certainly seems to be where that one is heading."

A quick resolution to both transfers would be ideal for City. The club are believed to have agreed a fee with Leeds United for Kalvin Phillips, but they may need the funds from one of their outgoing players in order to complete a deal for the midfielder.

