American Basketball Star Britney Griner has a trail date in Russian Court

Finally after being detained for four months in Russia, American Basketball star Britney Griner has a court date set for Russian court. She was detained for allegedly having vape cartridges in the Moscow airport. If she is convicted of anything she may face up to 10 years in prison.

According to AP less than 1% of criminal defendants are acquitted, so say a prayer for her that she can beat this and come home. Griner was over there in Russia and playing ball, while she was trying to come home, Russia invaded Ukraine.

It is honest to think that she was detained because she is an American, and America was not for the invasion of Ukraine, led by Vladimir Putin.