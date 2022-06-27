ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1070 KHMO-AM

This Missouri Home Has Enormous Basketball Court & Golf Room

By Sam
1070 KHMO-AM
1070 KHMO-AM
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Get ready to look at one of the most unique and large homes in Missouri. This Columbia, Missouri home listed for $2.7 million comes with an enormous basketball court, golf...

khmoradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
showmeprogress.com

Pro-choice Demonstration – Sedalia, Missouri – June 30, 2022

Early this afternoon approximately fifty individuals gathered in 90 degree heat along Broadway (Highway 50) in Sedalia, Missouri to demonstrate in support of reproductive rights. They were greeted with supportive car horn honking, hostile stares, and at least one extended middle finger. There are a number of such demonstrations scheduled...
KRMS Radio

Hobby Lobby To Open Soon In Osage Beach

Hobby Lobby is about to open in Osage Beach. According to the company, the store is projected to open in early August and they anticipate creating 35 to 50 new jobs in the region. The store will be 50,000 square feet that features 70,000 unique crafting items, décor and more....
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Motorcyclist killed in Columbia crash

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A motorcyclist was killed Friday morning in a crash in north Columbia. The crash happened at about 9:45 a.m. at Paris Road and Vandiver Drive, the Columbia Police Department said in a news release. Mark Lamont, 49, of Columbia was not wearing a helmet and suffered fatal injuries, police said. The crash The post Motorcyclist killed in Columbia crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing List#Real Estate
kttn.com

Missouri State Fair concert and event tickets on sale now

Missouri State Fair concert and event tickets are on sale now! This includes all concerts and events in the State Fair Grandstand, presented by CFM Insurance, State Fair Arena events, the Governor’s Ham Breakfast, and $10 advanced gate admission. These tickets will be available through Etix.com and also at the Missouri State Fair Box Office, located on the fairgrounds in Sedalia. Box office hours are noon to 6 p.m.
MISSOURI STATE
CJ Coombs

Out of three regional brands of potato chip companies in Missouri, two have been around for a few decades

Bowl of Red Hot Riplets manufactured by Old Vienna in St. Louis, MO.Ckoerner, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There is an old potato chip manufacturer at 1 West Industrial Road in Fulton, Missouri known as Backer's Potato Chip Co. It was originally founded in 1931. The company makes 7,000 pounds of chips per hour. Backer's also ships their brand chips across the country including places in Canada and Mexico. Backer's isn't the only regional brand of potato chips manufactured in Missouri.
FULTON, MO
KRMS Radio

Three Arrests Made Recently By Highway Patrol In The Lake Area

The Highway Patrol making a couple of arrests in the Lake Area. Officials report that 29-year-old Timothy Labrie of Springfield was picked up on possession of less than 10 grams of Marijuana and driving without insurance. He’s since been released. Also 48-year-old Jason Skillings of Gravois Mills was picked...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KESQ News Channel 3

Amtrak train traveling from LA to Chicago derails in Missouri

An Amtrak train that originated at Los Angeles Union Station en route to Chicago derailed in Missouri, and some people are believed to be injured, according to the rail agency. Passengers sit atop rail car after an Amtrak train hit a dump truck and derailed in Mendon, Missouri.Details: https://t.co/Des0V2T0dx pic.twitter.com/zRwEvOy1uK— ABC News (@ABC) June 27, The post Amtrak train traveling from LA to Chicago derails in Missouri appeared first on KESQ.
MENDON, MO
Columbia Missourian

Mennonite-owned market in Versailles offers 5,000 items from 125 local producers

It’s been almost 50 years since Eli and Anna Weaver opened Weaver’s Country Market just outside Versailles, and it’s still running strong today. One of the oldest Mennonite-owned businesses in the area, Weaver’s sells bulk food items and local produce, including Missouri-grown peaches and apples, local honey, spices, jams, jellies, chocolates, candies, frozen pies and breads.
VERSAILLES, MO
Columbia Missourian

Buying meat in bulk: The costs and benefits of buying from a local source

Ising grocery store meat prices have consumers looking for different options to stock their fridges. One option is to buy larger quantities of meat from smaller local processors and farmers. This option may offer a bargain and better taste, but there are obstacles. It has a steep upfront price and...
COLUMBIA, MO
Hutch Post

UPDATE: At least 3 confirmed dead in Amtrak crash

UPDATE: As of 6:25 p.m. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued the following statement regarding today's crash of Amtrak's Southwest Chief. "At approximately 12:43 p.m. today, the Chariton County 911 Center received a 911 call of a vehicle struck by a train on Porche Prairie Avenue in Chariton County, southwest of Mendon, Mo."
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Amtrak dump truck collision and derailment death toll rises; Amtrak officials now say 275+ on the train

CHARITON COUNTY, Mo. – The Amtrak Southwest Chief collided with a dump truck on Monday afternoon, causing all but one car to derail southwest of Mendon, Mo. An additional person has died in a Columbia, Mo. hospital since initial information Monday evening was confirmed in a press conference. “There are now a total of four fatalities in the crash. Three...
MENDON, MO
1070 KHMO-AM

1070 KHMO-AM

Hannibal MO
12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KHMO AM 1070 has the best news coverage for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy