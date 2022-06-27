ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Novak Djokovic gets Wimbledon title defense off the ground with battling win

By George Ramsay
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Novak Djokovic got his Wimbledon title defense off to a winning start on Monday, but he had to work hard for his 6-3 3-6 6-3 6-4 victory against world No. 81 Kwon...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

After defeating Serena Williams at Wimbledon, Harmony Tan drops stunning admission

Arguably the greatest women’s tennis player in history, Serena Williams, made her return to the sport 364 days since retiring with an injury in the first round of Wimbledon last year. She found herself up against the 115th ranked player in the world in Harmony Tan. In a thrilling back-and-forth match, Tan pulled off an […] The post After defeating Serena Williams at Wimbledon, Harmony Tan drops stunning admission appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TENNIS
CBS Sports

Wimbledon 2022 results: Schedule, scores, draws, how to watch, TV channel as Serena Williams returns Tuesday

Wimbledon 2022 is officially underway. Monday's first round already saw some exciting action, which is not expected to slow down on Tuesday. No. 1 seed Novak Djokovic was forced to four sets during his first-round match against Soonwoon Kwon. However, he still took care of business and advanced by winning 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Centre Court. This result helped Djokovic become the only player to register at least 80 wins at all four Grand Slam events.
The Independent

Wimbledon: Andy Murray throws underarm serve to delight Centre Court crowd

Andy Murray pulled off an impressive underarm serve to the delight of the Centre Court crowd on the opening day of Wimbledon.The British star battled back to beat James Duckworth 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4, putting to bed any injury fears.In his 14th year at Wimbledon, Murray threw in the cheeky underarm serve for the first time, setting himself up to win the point.“As soon as I saw him step further back, I threw the underarm serve in,” he later said of the effort, and his opponent’s positioning.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Nick Kyrgios slams Wimbledon doubles format as the ‘stupidest thing ever’Emma Raducanu wins Wimbledon Centre Court debut as Andy Murray starts with victoryNick Kyrgios slams Wimbledon doubles format as the ‘stupidest thing ever’
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Novak Djokovic
The Independent

Iga Swiatek extends winning streak to open Wimbledon campaign as Coco Gauff battles back

While showing flashes of the precision and power that has fuelled her ascension to World No 1, Iga Swiatek carried her dominant streak to Wimbledon in a victory over the qualifier Jana Fett that also underlined that another, more challenging chapter of her winning run is now underway.The 21-year-old from Poland did not need to be near her peerless best after running away with the opening set without losing a game. In turn, the Centre Court crowd got behind the Croatian Fett and a much more competitive following set ensued, with Swiatek overcoming a slight wobble and a loss...
The Independent

Andy Murray utilises underarm serve in first-round win at Wimbledon

Andy Murray threw in an underarm serve as he overcame a stiff examination of his form and fitness to get his Wimbledon campaign up and running.The former world number one faced a race against time to recover from an abdominal strain he suffered a fortnight ago in time to play at SW19.The injury did not seem to be an issue but the match sharpness probably was after Murray was broken twice on his way to dropping the first set against unseeded Australian James Duckworth.But Murray was soon motoring again as he wrapped up a 4-6 6-3 6-2 6-4 victory, with...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wimbledon#Us Open#Centre Court#Getty Images Read
BBC

Wimbledon: Casper Ruud loses but Novak Djokovic through to third round

Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. Third seed Casper Ruud was stunned by Frenchman Ugo Humbert in the Wimbledon second round, while defending champion Novak Djokovic advanced with ease. Norway's Ruud, runner-up at the French...
TENNIS
BBC

Wimbledon: Rafael Nadal beats Francisco Cerundolo to reach second round

Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. Spain's Rafael Nadal continued his bid for an improbable calendar Grand Slam by fighting off Francisco Cerundolo to win on his return to Wimbledon. Nadal, 36, was two sets...
TENNIS
ESPN

Barcelona unveil new gold away kit inspired by Olympic glory

Barcelona have unveiled their away kit for the 2022-23 season which, like the home jersey, is inspired by the 1992 Olympic Games, but they've taken it to the next level. The design of the new alternate uniform also draws influence from the Summer Games staged 30 years ago, which were held in Barcelona and saw the city undergo a major transformation as a raft of new buildings, venues and public spaces were created.
MLS
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
151K+
Post
808M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy