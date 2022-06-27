Novak Djokovic gets Wimbledon title defense off the ground with battling win

Arguably the greatest women’s tennis player in history, Serena Williams, made her return to the sport 364 days since retiring with an injury in the first round of Wimbledon last year. She found herself up against the 115th ranked player in the world in Harmony Tan. In a thrilling back-and-forth match, Tan pulled off an […]
The post After defeating Serena Williams at Wimbledon, Harmony Tan drops stunning admission appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Serena Williams joked — or was it a joke? — that she activated the “Out of office” message on her email account so anyone trying to reach her about her many non-tennis activities while she’s at Wimbledon would know why no response arrived immediately.
Wimbledon 2022 is officially underway. Monday's first round already saw some exciting action, which is not expected to slow down on Tuesday. No. 1 seed Novak Djokovic was forced to four sets during his first-round match against Soonwoon Kwon. However, he still took care of business and advanced by winning 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Centre Court. This result helped Djokovic become the only player to register at least 80 wins at all four Grand Slam events.
Andy Murray pulled off an impressive underarm serve to the delight of the Centre Court crowd on the opening day of Wimbledon.The British star battled back to beat James Duckworth 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4, putting to bed any injury fears.In his 14th year at Wimbledon, Murray threw in the cheeky underarm serve for the first time, setting himself up to win the point.“As soon as I saw him step further back, I threw the underarm serve in,” he later said of the effort, and his opponent’s positioning.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Nick Kyrgios slams Wimbledon doubles format as the ‘stupidest thing ever’Emma Raducanu wins Wimbledon Centre Court debut as Andy Murray starts with victoryNick Kyrgios slams Wimbledon doubles format as the ‘stupidest thing ever’
While showing flashes of the precision and power that has fuelled her ascension to World No 1, Iga Swiatek carried her dominant streak to Wimbledon in a victory over the qualifier Jana Fett that also underlined that another, more challenging chapter of her winning run is now underway.The 21-year-old from Poland did not need to be near her peerless best after running away with the opening set without losing a game. In turn, the Centre Court crowd got behind the Croatian Fett and a much more competitive following set ensued, with Swiatek overcoming a slight wobble and a loss...
Andy Murray threw in an underarm serve as he overcame a stiff examination of his form and fitness to get his Wimbledon campaign up and running.The former world number one faced a race against time to recover from an abdominal strain he suffered a fortnight ago in time to play at SW19.The injury did not seem to be an issue but the match sharpness probably was after Murray was broken twice on his way to dropping the first set against unseeded Australian James Duckworth.But Murray was soon motoring again as he wrapped up a 4-6 6-3 6-2 6-4 victory, with...
Two of tennis’ most famous families are poised to join forces once again at Wimbledon with Venus Williams requesting a late wildcard entry in the mixed doubles alongside Jamie Murray. The 42-year-old Williams has not played on tour since August 2021, and there has been speculation she could be...
Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. Third seed Casper Ruud was stunned by Frenchman Ugo Humbert in the Wimbledon second round, while defending champion Novak Djokovic advanced with ease. Norway's Ruud, runner-up at the French...
The third day of Wimbledon is upon us, and it brings with it some critically decisive matches. Brits, Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray are both competing after beating their opponents last round. So what’s the order of play looking like?. Centre Court Order Of Play. Centre court showcased Defending...
Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. Spain's Rafael Nadal continued his bid for an improbable calendar Grand Slam by fighting off Francisco Cerundolo to win on his return to Wimbledon. Nadal, 36, was two sets...
Barcelona have unveiled their away kit for the 2022-23 season which, like the home jersey, is inspired by the 1992 Olympic Games, but they've taken it to the next level. The design of the new alternate uniform also draws influence from the Summer Games staged 30 years ago, which were held in Barcelona and saw the city undergo a major transformation as a raft of new buildings, venues and public spaces were created.
Comments / 0