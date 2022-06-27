ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia man who was sentenced to death in murder of 2 prison guards found dead in apparent suicide, officials say

By Tina Burnside
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Georgia man who was recently sentenced to death in the killing of two prison guards in 2017 died Sunday in an apparent suicide, according to a news release from the Georgia Department of...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 70

Thorr
2d ago

" apparent suicide " ??? really? , he killed two prison guards, he's In prison, do we need a slide rule ? 🤔

Reply(1)
18
Light Speed
3d ago

Our justice system is so slow and lame the criminal had to carry it out himself.

Reply(4)
41
lifesabeach/NC
3d ago

Are we supposed to feel bad about his death? I don't! He saved taxpayers 20yrs of support!🤨

Reply
18
Related
Oxygen

Man Suspected Of Shooting Atlanta-Based Rapper 'Trouble' To Death Turns Himself In

The man accused of killing an Atlanta rapper known as “Trouble” has turned himself in to authorities, allegedly with the help of his mother. Jamichael Jones, 33, surrendered to deputies with the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday night for the murder of Mariel Orr, professionally known as “Trouble,” according to ABC Atlanta affiliate WSB-TV. Orr, 34, was shot to death early Sunday morning at an apartment complex in Conyers — about 25 miles east of Atlanta — where authorities say he died on the scene.
ATLANTA, GA
Vice

22 Teenagers Were Found Dead in a Bar. No One Knows How They Died.

Twenty-one teenagers were found dead Sunday morning in a South African nightclub in East London, a town in the south of the country. Local authorities have launched an investigation into the sudden deaths, which are believed to have happened at an end-of-exams celebration. The victims, who were aged 13-17, were...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Tennessee State
City
Jackson, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Prison Guards#Murder#Violent Crime#The Georgia Diagnostic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Minnesota

Lyndon Wiggins sentenced to life in prison for murder of realtor

MINNEAPOLIS -- Lyndon Wiggins was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of release for his involvement in the kidnapping and killing of realtor Monique Baugh, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.Wiggins was found guilty of aiding and abetting premeditated first-degree murder early June. He was also found guilty of aiding and abetting attempted kidnapping and first-degree murder while committing kidnapping.Life in prison is the mandatory sentence for aiding and abetting premeditated first-degree murder under Minnesota law.Other defendants convicted for their involvement in the crime are Elsa Segura, Cedric Berry and Berry Davis. All were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of release.Another co-defendant, Shante Davis, has yet to go to trial, but will in October. She faces charges of aiding an offender as an accomplice after the fact for her involvement in the murder.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
151K+
Post
808M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy