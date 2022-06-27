Florida DB Amare Ferrell Commits to Indiana

Amare Ferrell, a defensive back from Lake City, Fla., announced his commitment to the Indiana football program on Sunday. He is a three-star recruit and a top-500 player in the class of 2023. Ferrell chose Indiana over Cincinnati, Florida State, Miami (FL), Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee and others.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Indiana football gained its fourth player in the class of 2023 on Sunday, as defensive back Amare Ferrell announced his commitment to become a Hoosier.

Ferrell is rated as a four-star recruit by Rivals, while ESPN and 247Sports give him a three-star rating. At 6-foot-1, 192 pounds, Ferrell is the No. 437 player in the class of 2023, according to 247Sports. He chose Indiana over Power Five offers from Cincinnati, Florida State, Miami (FL), Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Arizona, Kentucky, Louisville and Pittsburgh.

Ferrell is entering his senior season at Columbia High School in Lake City, Fla., and he has experience playing both cornerback and safety. As a junior, Ferrell intercepted three passes and posted 39 tackles.

He joins a 2023 class consisting of a trio of three-star recruits. This class includes tight end Sam West from Greensburg, Ind., quarterback Broc Lowry from Canfield, Ohio and offensive lineman William Larkins from Hollywood, Fla.

With the addition of Ferrell, Indiana's class of 2023 ranks 68th in the nation. Watch full highlights of Ferrell HERE .

Related stories on Indiana football: