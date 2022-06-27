Luke Combs Names One Of His 'Personal Favorites' From New Album

Photo: Getty Images

Luke Combs has shared one of his personal favorites from his newly released album. The musician shared a clip of him performing the song on his TikTok, writing, "This is one of my personal favorites on the new album - "Going, Going, Gone."

The song is the final track on his album Growin' Up which dropped on Friday, June 24th. Not only did Combs finally drop his highly-anticipated album, but he also became a dad earlier that same week . He and his wife Nicole welcomed their son Tex Lawrence Combs on Father's Day (June 19th).

The country hitmaker shared a heartfelt message with fans the day before the album's release to reflect on the momentous week. "Y’all I can’t believe this album is finally coming out tomorrow," he wrote to fans on Twitter. "I’ve got a beautiful, healthy baby boy, an amazing wife, a good dog, good friends, good family, and the best fans. I’m having a whiskey by myself to celebrate and process it all. Life is good. Cheers!"

Beyond Combs' favorite track, Growin' Up is packed with previously-released hits including "Doin' This," "Tomorrow Me," and "The Kind Of Love We Make." Fans were also excited to see a Miranda Lambert feature on the album. The two country stars came together for the song, "Outrunnin' Your Memory." You can listen to the album in its entirety here .