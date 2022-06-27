ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Holy Cross Health Receives National Recognition for Stroke and Diabetes Programs

southfloridahospitalnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJune 27, 2022 – The stroke and diabetes programs at Holy Cross Health in Fort Lauderdale have received the American Heart Association’s Gold Plus Get With the Guidelines® – Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Awards, Target: StrokeSM Honor Roll Elite Plus Gold, Advanced Therapy, and the Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll™...

southfloridahospitalnews.com

fiu.edu

Public Health alumna turned CEO of Jackson North Medical Center shares leadership insights

Marie Sandra Severe '15 is a force to be reckoned with. After graduating with a doctorate in public health from FIU’s Robert Stempel College of Public Health & Social Work, Severe continued a post-graduation career that ultimately landed her the role as one of the latest executives at Jackson Health System, a nonprofit academic medical system that works to ensure all residents of Miami-Dade County receive care.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Miami Dade College-Medical Campus: New Central Sterile Processing Technician Program to Meet Workforce Needs, Starts Spring 2023

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment of Central Sterile Processing Technicians is projected to grow 10.7 % from 2016 to 2026, faster than the average for all occupations. Advances in medical technology have made surgery safer, and more operations are being done to treat a variety of illnesses and injuries. The demand for central sterile technicians is projected to grow as the aging of the large baby-boom generation is expected to increase. According to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunities, Workforce Development Area 23, Miami-Dade, and Monroe Counties will need approximately 1,335 employees in the central sterile technician field per year between 2018 and 2026. To meet this demand, Miami Dade College, a leader in addressing the workforce needs of the community is dedicated to preparing students for the ever-changing field of health sciences.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

David Wisehaupt Elected Palm Health Foundation Board Chair

June 29, 2022 – David Wisehaupt, managing director, Wisehaupt, Bray Asset Management/ Hightower, has been elected chair of the board of trustees at Palm Health Foundation, Palm Beach County’s community foundation for health. Wisehaupt joined the foundation board in 2015 and formerly served as chair of the finance committee. He has been instrumental to the stewardship of the foundation’s assets and its vision that all Palm Beach County residents have opportunities to thrive and reach their full health potential. Wisehaupt succeeds former chair, Denise Bober, senior vice president human resources at The Breakers Palm Beach.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
beckersasc.com

Gastro Health opens colonoscopy prep center in Miami

Gastro Health opened a Hygieacare center in Miami to prepare patients for colonoscopy. Hygieacare prep replaces conventional oral colonoscopy prep and cleans the bowels using an infusion of warm, gravity-flow filtered water. It is exclusively offered by Gastro Health, and the center is adjacent to the group's Miami endoscopy center, according to a June 29 news release.
MIAMI, FL
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Miami, FL
Florida Health
Fort Lauderdale, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

The Essence of Her Life and Spirit

Another stalwart member of Mt. Hermon AME, Fort Lauderdale, has taken her Heavenly flight. Heaven ‘s illumination is a little brighter because of Mrs. Katharine McNair’s passing. As a member I experienced personally her devotion and dedication as a Christian servant in the Almighty’s kingdom. So when our publisher mandated that we acknowledged Mrs. McNair in this week’s edition, I immediately contacted her daughter Jona whom I had the honor of teaching at South Plantation High School. As the last surviving sibling, Jona and the McNairs have experienced myriad trials and tribulations that life has beset them with. I firmly and steadfastly believe that their faith in God has allowed them to persevere through it all. And Mrs. McNair, along with her devoted husband Henry, through their faith and deeds, were exemplars of God-fearing servants and leaders. Mrs. Katharine McNair, one for the ages.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

Four Families Receive the Keys to their New Homes in the Habitat Broward Collier City Revitalization Community in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FL – Habitat for Humanity of Broward, the City of Pompano Beach and home sponsors Burdette Beckmann Inc., Robert Taylor Jr. Family, The Fountainhead and TIAA Bank celebrated the dedication of four new affordable homes on Saturday, June 18th at NW 27th Avenue, in the Collier City revitalization community in Pompano Beach ahead of Juneteenth and Father’s Day festivities during National Homeownership Month.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
tamaractalk.com

Tamarac Mayor Gomez Shares Updates for July

Welcome to July, a month of barbeques, summer fun, fireworks, and one of my favorite holidays, Independence Day! Thank you to all our Veterans, Active Military and Service Personnel, First Responders, and their families!. This Independence Day, the City of Tamarac has two wonderful events for the family to enjoy!...
TAMARAC, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Along the Coast: Documenting a grim chapter

Attorney Bryan Boysaw and Kenya Madison, senior director of Healthier Delray Beach, comfort each other after digging soil from near where Samuel Nelson was lynched in 1926 west of Delray Beach. Photos by Jerry Lower/The Coastal Star. Samuel Nelson was abducted from Delray Beach jail and lynched in 1926. By...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
veronews.com

Is our island ready for a ‘destination resort’?

In the ’70s, it was a Holiday Inn. In the ’80s, it became Ramada Inn Resort. In the ’90s, it was upgraded to a Radisson. Then came Hurricanes Frances and Jeanne, and for most of this century, this prime piece of beachfront property has been an empty, weed-infested lot.
VERO BEACH, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

97 Years Escaping “Valleys of Shadows of Death” Edwena Smith Taylor and Hezeree Jackson Smith

Handwritten by Edwena Smith Taylor, eldest daughter, Edited by Al Calloway. In our modern society, many people choose not to trust the Sacred Words of Holy Bible. Mrs. Hezeree Jackson Smith, turned 97, May 14, 2022, is not one of those, in fact she is just the opposite! She explicitly trusts Sacred Words of the Holy Bible, KJV, preferably. Her five living children of an original eight, can attest to this fact, and that she has escaped from many “valleys of shadows of death”.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Bulldog nursed to health by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog has been rescued from danger. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue found a bulldog Monday, laying on a sidewalk and barely breathing. He was suffering from heat exhaustion. The bulldog was left by his owner, who was unable to care for him after becoming homeless.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon: Celebrity-backed Dave’s Hot Chicken & new Chick-fil-A location headed to South Florida

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Coming soon Brewlihan, Oakland Park John and Stacey Hoolihan’s buzzworthy hub of mead — better known as honey wine — is slated to open at the end of July, adding to the city’s growing cluster of craft-beer bars, breweries and distilleries near ...
FLORIDA STATE

