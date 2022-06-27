New signature-match rule could disenfranchise voters

The North Carolina Republican Party has put forth a proposed rule that would allow individual members of county boards of elections to verify signatures on absentee ballots. Comments are requested via the North Carolina State Board of Elections’ public comment portal from June 10 through July 5.

Why is it important to go to the portal and comment on this proposed rule? North Carolinians are voting in record numbers. The League of Women Voters of Northeastern North Carolina works closely with the boards of elections in Pasquotank and Perquimans counties and has faith in our election process and those officials who work so diligently to count our votes.

This proposed rule could overrule the authority of the NC State Board of Elections to require uniform ballot review of all counties so that all voters, regardless of residency, have an equal right to vote. Specifically, disparate voting standards could be implemented for voters across the state, as individual county board members could be allowed to determine whether a voter’s signature on an absentee ballot container envelope or request form matches their signature on file.

If you changed your name since you registered to vote, if you have developed a medical condition that affects your signature, or if you first registered to vote in our state many years ago, your current signature may look differently than your signature on file.

North Carolina law currently requires an absentee voter to confirm their identity by having two witnesses or a notary attest that the voter completed their ballot. This proposed rule unfairly seeks an additional layer of verification for absentee voters.

We need to protect the confidence voters have in our current election process and in the workers who manage the process, review all the ballots, and ultimately count all North Carolina votes.

Please take the time to go to the NC State Board of Elections’ public comment portal and comment on this proposed rule’s impact on all votes possibly not being counted if signature-matching protocols are permitted.

SUE ENGELHARDT

Hertford

Editor’s note: The author is president of the League of Women Voters of Northeastern N.C.