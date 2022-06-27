ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

New signature-match rule could disenfranchise voters

The Perquimans Weekly
The Perquimans Weekly
 3 days ago

The North Carolina Republican Party has put forth a proposed rule that would allow individual members of county boards of elections to verify signatures on absentee ballots. Comments are requested via the North Carolina State Board of Elections’ public comment portal from June 10 through July 5.

Why is it important to go to the portal and comment on this proposed rule? North Carolinians are voting in record numbers. The League of Women Voters of Northeastern North Carolina works closely with the boards of elections in Pasquotank and Perquimans counties and has faith in our election process and those officials who work so diligently to count our votes.

This proposed rule could overrule the authority of the NC State Board of Elections to require uniform ballot review of all counties so that all voters, regardless of residency, have an equal right to vote. Specifically, disparate voting standards could be implemented for voters across the state, as individual county board members could be allowed to determine whether a voter’s signature on an absentee ballot container envelope or request form matches their signature on file.

If you changed your name since you registered to vote, if you have developed a medical condition that affects your signature, or if you first registered to vote in our state many years ago, your current signature may look differently than your signature on file.

North Carolina law currently requires an absentee voter to confirm their identity by having two witnesses or a notary attest that the voter completed their ballot. This proposed rule unfairly seeks an additional layer of verification for absentee voters.

We need to protect the confidence voters have in our current election process and in the workers who manage the process, review all the ballots, and ultimately count all North Carolina votes.

Please take the time to go to the NC State Board of Elections’ public comment portal and comment on this proposed rule’s impact on all votes possibly not being counted if signature-matching protocols are permitted.

SUE ENGELHARDT

Hertford

Editor’s note: The author is president of the League of Women Voters of Northeastern N.C.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Absentee Voters#Absentee Voting#Election State#North Carolinians#Pasquotank
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Perquimans Weekly

The Perquimans Weekly

Hertford, NC
152
Followers
292
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

The Perquimans Weekly is a weekly publication based in Hertford, North Carolina. It covers Perquimans County.

 https://www.dailyadvance.com/perquimans/

Comments / 0

Community Policy