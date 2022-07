TORONTO — It all started with a miss. Kevin Kiermaier’s mishandling of a fly ball to deep left-centerfield led to a five-run third inning off Corey Kluber on Friday, and another loss by the Rays, this one 9-2 to the Blue Jays. After Cavan Biggio’s one-out fly ball...

