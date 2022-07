MINNEAPOLIS -- Although people of color make up nearly 40% of the U.S. population, nearly 70% of people visiting national parks and forests are white, according to data collected by the U.S. Forest, National Park and Fish and Wildlife Services.A group of Minnesota climbers are trying to change that by setting off on a trip to make the outdoors a more inclusive space. The ten members of the "Flatlanders Ascent" group have been training weekly since February to embark on a trip to Washington State to climb Mount Baker (Kulshan)."It's about setting them up with not just technical skills but creating...

