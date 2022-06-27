ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland Park, FL

Oakland Park’s first meadery serving honey wine and cider, Brewlihan, to open in July

By Phillip Valys, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PtHie_0gNQPcEH00
Brewlihan Mead Co. owners John and Stacey Hoolihan inside their mead tasting room in Oakland Park. Brewlihan, the first meadery in Broward and Palm Beach counties, is expected to debut in July. Carline Jean / South Florida/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

Inside a honeycomb of Oakland Park warehouses, John and Stacey Hoolihan are modernizing a medieval beverage best associated with Vikings, Renaissance fairs and “Game of Thrones” — mead.

Brewlihan Mead Co., the first commercial meadery in Broward and Palm Beach counties, is expected to debut by the end of July, five blocks west of North Dixie Highway, adding to the city’s growing cluster of craft-beer bars , breweries and distilleries . The 1,700-square-foot mead house and tasting room at 3472 NE Fifth Ave. still awaits a certificate of occupancy and its alcohol license, and the first batches of mead will be sold to the public a month after opening, John Hoolihan says.

In July, Brewlihan will first offer prepackaged mead bottles to-go through a club membership. The tasting room will likely debut in January, but already Brewlihan’s mead hall is adorned with honeycomb patterns, science flasks and drawings of molecules, while its exterior is splashed with murals of grape bunches.

Here, Hoolihan spends his days pouring water, wild yeast and Florida honeys — wildflower, orange blossom and Tupelo — into fermentation tanks, and flavoring those batches with sweet blackcurrants, blackberries and raspberries. After beeswax, fruit pulp and other impurities are filtered out, his honey wines are aged in oak barrels for two to five months, yielding rich flavors ranging from bone-dry to dessert-sweet.

The process is not unlike fermenting grapes for wine, grains for beer or apples for cider, he says.

“It’s basically a math problem, and I’m a math nerd,” says Hoolihan, whose tanks can pump out 1,100 gallons per batch. “Wine gets better with age, and it’s the same with mead. Honey wine gets a bad rap because people drink it at Renaissance fairs, where it’s very sweet, and that’s their only experience with it.”

Which is why Hoolihan wants to pluck honey wine out of medieval times, teaching customers that a beverage synonymous with the past can be a 21st century drink offering the same complexity as microbrews or grape wine.

“I think a lot of the work we have to do is consumer education,” says Hoolihan, 38, a former Broward Schools assistant principal and elementary science teacher. “Mead is having its moment, and we have 16 different flavors on tap, so my pitch to newcomers is this: Try it.”

Meads on tap, for the most part, will source their honey from Florida beekeepers and fruits from farmers in the Pacific Northwest and New York. They include Double-Pear Vanilla, made with bosc and bartlett pears, Tahitian vanilla beans and wildflower honey. Hoolihan’s Proper Black is made with black currant, black raspberry and meadowfoam honey. There will be kiwi and watermelon mead and an Arnold Palmer (fermented honey, iced tea and lemons), as well as ciders and wine-mead hybrids using fermented honey and must — or crushed wine juice — from Sauvignon blanc grapes.

So why make mead in craft beer-abundant South Florida? When Hoolihan created Brewlihan a decade earlier, he dabbled in beer-making, winning medals for entering stouts at LauderAle’s Home Brew Competition in Fort Lauderdale and at WakeFest , J. Wakefield Brewing’s annual bash in Wynwood.

It was during one of WakeFest’s bottle-sharing events in 2015 that Hoolihan felt sticker shock after sampling a sweet black currant mead. “It was hundreds of dollars,” he recalls.

He decided to recreate the mead at home and, after experimenting some more, Hoolihan decided South Florida’s craft-beer market, already oversaturated, deserved a local meadery.

“We won’t get lost in the fray,” he says. “We want to help those that drink wine and beer see that there’s more out there, and appeal to connoisseurs.”

Hoolihan isn’t South Florida’s lone meadmaker. In November, Eric Seidmon and Sean McClain debuted Ceiba (pronounced “say-bah”) and its nine-tap tasting room in South Miami, serving mead, cider and fruit wines made on-site.

Compared to craft beer, mead is niche, but in the United States alone, the number of commercial meaderies has exploded from 60 in 2003 to about 450 in 2020, and 200 more meaderies were predicted to open within the next two years, according to the trade group American Mead Makers Association.

Until its mead hall opens next year, drinkers can join Brewlihan’s mead club, the Lab, a $325 annual membership program that includes six bottles, meadery swag and glassware, 10 percent off the tasting room, and an invite to a member-only party. Members can pick up bottles at the meadery, but the club will be limited to 200 people, Hoolihan says.

“On social media, we’re getting 15 to 20 messages a day asking when we’re opening,” says Stacey Hoolihan, a data engineer who handles Brewlihan’s social media and marketing. “We have this national fanbase that we’re ready to tap, because they already see John’s passion.”

Brewlihan Mead Co., at 3472 NE Fifth Ave., Unit 1, is expected to open by the end of July, and sell prepackaged mead to-go a month later. Go to Brewlihan.com .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Sunday calendar: Entertainment and community events starting July 3

These are reader-submitted public events, virtual and in-person. CDC physical distancing and other guidelines may apply. Use the contact information to verify details. Programs and activities subject to change without notice. The Adventures of Peter Rabbit, 1-2 p.m., July 3 and weekly through July. Interactive musical for children. The Wick Theatre & Costume Museum, 7901 N. Federal Highway, ...
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon: Celebrity-backed Dave’s Hot Chicken & new Chick-fil-A location headed to South Florida

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Coming soon Brewlihan, Oakland Park John and Stacey Hoolihan’s buzzworthy hub of mead — better known as honey wine — is slated to open at the end of July, adding to the city’s growing cluster of craft-beer bars, breweries and distilleries near ...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hungry for restaurant deals? We’ve got the Top 5 discounts for Bon Appétit Boca month

After taking a pandemic pause in 2020 and 2021, the dining promotion formerly known as Boca Raton Restaurant Month is back — with a new name and a selection of deeply discounted multi-course lunches and dinners at top eateries. Throughout all of July, Bon Appétit Boca will serve up specials, with the goal of propping up sluggish restaurant traffic during South Florida’s historically slow ...
BOCA RATON, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Broward County, FL
Food & Drinks
Palm Beach, FL
Lifestyle
City
Oakland Park, FL
County
Broward County, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Palm Beach, FL
Broward County, FL
Lifestyle
Palm Beach, FL
Food & Drinks
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Party like it’s 1776: Celebrate Independence Day 2022 with these bar & restaurant specials

Sure, there are a lot of Fourth of July events coming forth (see what we did there?) this year, after tamped-down celebrations for too long. But South Floridians cannot live by fireworks alone. So, here’s a list of Independence Day-themed dining and drinking specials for the long holiday weekend, from July 1 through 4. Keep in mind that the prices do not include taxes and gratuities. American ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

July 4th weekend things to do: An artful happy hour in Delray, vegan BBQ & the B-52s on Las Olas

Most of us non-natives who have chosen to dribble out our days at the tip of this pendulous peninsula — too soft or too old for harder lives being lived in greater America (my wife puts me in both categories) — realize that escape comes with certain cultural trade-offs. We are perceived not to be a great live-music scene, or at least not engaged or interesting enough for many of our favorite ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Fort Lauderdale may stick neighborhoods with $104 million redesign bill for Las Olas

Las Olas, the iconic boulevard buzzing with chic restaurants, luxury shops and crowded bars, is in line for an extreme makeover that will cost millions — $104.2 million, to be exact. The ambitious plan, which will take years to complete, calls for pretty landscaping and roomy sidewalks that will open up space for outdoor dining and leisurely strolls along one of Fort Lauderdale’s best people ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honey Wine#Wine Tasting#Food Drink#Beverages#Brewlihan Mead Co#Renaissance
South Florida Sun Sentinel

You can now get ticketed for excessive noise coming from your car. But will new Florida law be applied equally?

It’s an unsettling experience when you’re sitting at a sidewalk cafe, enjoying a meal or beverage, and someone in a car drives by, or stops at a nearby traffic light, with music so loud you can’t have a conversation. That’s part of the reason Florida passed the new loud music law, which went into effect Friday. The law says law enforcement officers can write a ticket if the music or other ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

New restaurants: El Camino and Pig Beach BBQ opening in West Palm Beach; Smile Empanadas debuts in Wilton Manors

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Opening this week Pig Beach BBQ, West Palm Beach After a year of buildout along South Dixie Highway, the first Florida outpost of this Brooklyn barbecue ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Headed to the airport? Here are parking, shuttle options in South Florida

Now that Park ‘N Fly, the cheap parking lot near Fort Lauderdale’s airport, is no more, some of us are frantic to find the next best way to get to our flights. Should we search for a new off-site lot? Splurge on parking near the terminal? Take an Uber? Ride Tri-Rail or Brightline? Or maybe recruit a friend to drive us? Park ‘N Fly closed on June 27, and the site’s expected to become a ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Car demand fizzled two years ago, but now Delray Beach has two big dealerships in the works

Despite car sales waning since the beginning of the pandemic, Delray Beach is seeing significant reinvestment in the industry with a pair of large new dealerships in development. Earlier in June, the city gave preliminary approval for a new 4.3-acre Hyundai dealership at 2419 N. Federal Highway. As a result, Delray Hyundai would move from its current location just south of George Bush ...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Woman was walking across Broward bus depot road when she was hit, killed

The woman hit and killed by a Broward County Transit bus Thursday morning was walking across a road within the bus depot when she was struck, and officials said Friday they don’t consider mechanical malfunction of the bus a factor in the accident. Maria Zevallos, 56, of Coral Springs, was crossing the road about 6:30 a.m. within the Broward County bus depot at 101 NW First Ave. in Fort ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Thrillist

Hang Out in Florida’s Most LGBTQIA+ Friendly Small Town

If you were asked to point to South Florida’s premier gayborhood on a map, where would your finger land? Key West? South Beach? Though they’re both technically island cities with a longstanding reputation for inclusiveness, there’s only one “Island City” in our book: Wilton Manors. While this picturesque pocket of Greater Fort Lauderdale is completely encircled by water—hence its official nickname—the surrounding canals don’t double as a moat-like barrier to protect its denizens from the outside world. Nope, not in Wilton Manors. This one of the most welcoming, open-minded communities in the country—and it’s been like that for decades. Wilton Manors was the first municipality in the state to elect an all-LGBTQIA+ city commission. There are also more same-sex couples that reside here than anywhere else in the United States (besides Provincetown, Massachusetts). But this year, as Wilton Manors celebrates 75 years of being a safe space for all identities, creeds, and cultures, it’s apparent that out-and-proud Floridians and their allies are still facing an uphill climb in securing equal rights. So, cruise up the coast—during Pride Month or any other time of the year—and you’ll discover why this wee island community is unlike any other in Florida or the rest of the US.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Woman hit and killed by bus in Fort Lauderdale, officials say

A woman was hit and killed by a Broward County Transit bus Thursday morning in Fort Lauderdale, officials said. About 6:45 a.m., the accident between the bus and a pedestrian was reported near 101 Northwest First Avenue, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide unit is investigating. ©2022 South Florida ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
southbeachtopchefs.com

4th of July at Gulfstream Park and the Debut of Twilight Funhouse

The latest open-air gathering spot for delicious eats and fabulous cocktails has no shortage of fun programming this summer. Kicking off with National Carousel Day (a designation made to celebrate all things merry) and a new weekly late-night party, “Twilight FUNHOUSE,” launching soon! And don’t forget about the Independence Day celebration with a firework show–find more details below.
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

50 live flies ‘landing on clean utensils,’ roaches among issues that shut 2 restaurants, including popular raw bar

Two South Florida restaurants — including a popular Lauderdale-by-the-Sea raw bar — were ordered shut by state inspectors last week for issues involving live and dead roaches, plus 50 live flies “landing on clean utensils.” The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional ...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

34K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy