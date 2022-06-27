ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Win Tickets to See Blake Shelton & Kane Brown Here in Minnesota

By Curt St. John
 4 days ago
The summer of 2022 is in full swing and one of the biggest country events is Twin Cities Summer Jam, featuring Blake Shelton, Kane Brown and more. Here's how you can score your free tickets!. There's just nothing like heading to a country music festival during the summer here...

