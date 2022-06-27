ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Visiting With Simon Farnaby, Screenplay Writer of Golf's Newest Movie

By Ann Liguori
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IGdEX_0gNQOThT00

The film 'Phantom of the Open' is a one-of-a-kind golf story that made Maurice Flitcroft a folk hero to many.

Ann visits with Simon Farnaby, the screenplay writer of the film "Phantom of the Open," a true story based on amateur golfer Maurice Flitcroft, a crane operator from Northern England, who pursues his dream of playing in the British Open despite being a beginner golfer. The movie details his adventures using disguises and aliases to sneak into the Open, while being banned by the R&A. Flitcroft became a folk hero to many.

To listen, click above. For more from the Morning Read Podcast Network, click here .

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Ashley Graham Gets Punk Rock Roller Derby Chick Makeover With Orange Hair, Horns & Dr. Martens Combat Boots

Click here to read the full article. Ashley Graham may be a glamorous model, but that doesn’t mean she can’t hang with an edgy crowd. In a recent Instagram post, Graham debuted a punk rock look—and matching rebellious attitude—complete with fishnet, piercings, spikes, chains, dyed hair, and even horn implants. Predictably, the shocking transformation was for a project. But that didn’t prevent Graham from getting fully into character, channeling her wild side. For the shoot, Graham wore a black corseted top with a white rose graphic layered on top of a long-sleeve fishnet shirt. She paired the top with a Frankenstein...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simon Farnaby
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated

Morning Read on Sports Illustrated

New York, NY
2K+
Followers
583
Post
335K+
Views
ABOUT

Get in-depth golf coverage from The Morning Read on SI

 https://www.si.com/golf

Comments / 0

Community Policy