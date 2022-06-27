ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Megan Thee Stallion rips ‘stupid-a– men’ after Roe decision

By Zach Schonfeld, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

( The Hill ) — Megan Thee Stallion lambasted the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade during an appearance at U.K.’s Glastonbury Festival on Saturday evening.

“Y’all knew it wouldn’t be me if I didn’t take a second to call out these stupid-a– men,” she said during her set . “I mean G– d–n. What else you want? Texas really embarrassing me now ya’ll, that’s my home state.”

Texas has an abortion ban passed before Roe that is still on the books, and Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) said on Friday abortion was immediately illegal in the state. A separate ban will go into effect in the coming weeks.

The Lone Star State is one of many that have begun implementing abortion bans in the wake of Friday’s Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which upheld constitutional abortion rights. Additional states have trigger laws that will automatically be implemented in the coming days.

“I want to have it on the record that the mother—-ing hot girls and hot boys do not support this bull—- that y’all are campaigning for,” Megan Thee Stallion said.

Prior to the ruling, she and other prominent stars signed a letter published as a full-page ad in The New York Times saying they won’t back down from fighting for abortion rights.

She also condemned the ruling on her Instagram , encouraging people to join the Bans Off Our Bodies campaign supported by abortion rights groups.

Megan Thee Stallion later asked the crowd to chant “my body, my motherf—— choice.”

“That’s right, so let’s put all our middle fingers up right now and we’re going to dedicate this s— to these motherf——,” she continued.

Megan Thee Stallion isn’t the only one using her appearance at the festival to condemn the ruling. Olivia Rodrigo slammed the justices during her set, saying “we hate you.”

At a separate concert in London, Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong said he plans to renounce his U.S. citizenship following the ruling.

WWLP

WWLP

