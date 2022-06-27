ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denny’s in Orlando shut down last week after hair found in pancake batter

By Garfield Hylton, Orlando Sentinel
 4 days ago
A Denny’s in Orlando was the only restaurant to receive emergency orders to shut down in the week of June 19-25, according to data from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

Orange County

Denny’s store #6366 at 11915 E. Colonial Dr. in Orlando shut down on June 23.

Inspectors found 20 violations, four of which were a high priority.

Those violations included an expired business license, roach activity, flying insects and hair found inside pancake batter at the cook line.

Officials made two follow-up visits on June 24.

On the first visit, inspectors said Denny’s didn’t comply with the initial emergency order.

On the second visit, officials found no high-priority violations and allowed the restaurant to reopen.

Complaints and warnings

Orange had the top spot for most warnings and other complaints in Central Florida with 28.

Volusia County had three, Brevard had 15, Seminole had three, Lake had two, and Osceola had 11. Warnings given with required follow-up inspections could lead to a business being shut down if problems remain.

You can view recent restaurant inspections below for all of Central Florida for the last 30 days. Those with emergency orders were shut down because of high-priority violations and only reopened after follow-up inspections signed off on those violations.

.

