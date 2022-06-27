ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

These Are The Best Nachos In Ohio

By Logan DeLoye
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

If you were not already hungry, you might be after reading this.

Nachos are for everyone. This classic dish can be made as an appetizer or a whole meal depending on the quantity of toppings. A plate of nachos can simply feature corn chips and melted cheese, or a mountain of meat, onions, jalapeños, beans, tomatoes, avocado, cilantro, and sour cream. Some nachos can be made buffalo chicken-style, with shredded turkey and beef, cubed steak, pulled pork, or tofu depending on dietary restrictions and preferences. Regardless of your taste, there is only one restaurant in the entire state that serves up the best nachos around.

According to Lovefood , the best plate of nachos in all of Ohio can be found in Cincinnati at Copper & Flame. This restaurant serves anything but a humble plate of nachos. Their most famous plate is topped with various meats, aged cheeses, and homemade kimchi among other fresh ingredients.

Here is what Lovefood had to say about the nachos at Copper & Flame:

"If you’re only just finding out about wonton nachos, then you’ve been missing out. This epic dish, featuring fresh wonton chips, juicy carnitas (which means "little meats"), creamy queso, tangy Korean BBQ sauce, housemade kimchi, cotija (an aged Mexican cheese), fresh radish, jalapeños and cilantro, makes us want to book a flight to Ohio. The fusion dish can be found at Copper & Flame, a bar with 68 self-pour drafts."

For more information regarding the best nachos served in every state visit HERE .

Cincinnati CityBeat

10 Things to Do in Cincinnati This Weekend (July 1-3)

Jane Austen: Fashion and Sensibility Exhibit at the Taft Museum of Art. The Jane Austen: Fashion & Sensibility exhibit, a special exhibition that features costumes worn by Hollywood celebrities in film and television adaptations of Austen's novel, will continue at the Taft Museum this weekend. The collection of "meticulously tailored ensembles will transport audiences to the Regency era through ball gowns, wedding dresses, day dresses, hats, jackets, waistcoats, riding habits, and other middle- and upper-class clothing," according to the museum. Through Sept. 4. Taft Museum of Art, 316 Pike St., Downtown. Info: taftmuseum.org. Read CityBeat’s in-depth profile of the exhibit. (Lindsay Wielonski)
CINCINNATI, OH
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Burger Crowned the Newest Favorite

Summer is most definitely here, and with July Fourth coming up, chances are you going to see, and munch on, some burgers in the next few weeks. I mean, burgers are really a year-round food, but cooking up burgers on the grill makes for a great summer thing to do. This is even coming from a vegetarian, because I have to say that veggie burgers have gotten a lot better over the years. They’re always a favorite for me during the summer months.
DETROIT, MI
cincinnatimagazine.com

Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: June 30–July 4

Skate across Court Street Plaza, rock out in Hoffner Park, see dramatic colors at the Krohn Conservatory, find beautiful antiques at a giant monthly market, and party at The Littlefield’s birthday bash this weekend. If you’re looking for fireworks, parades, and other traditional July 4th celebrations, click here.
CINCINNATI, OH
Travel Maven

10 Ohio Festivals to Attend this July

After two long years of COVID — and what seems like an even longer winter — Ohioans are ready to head outside for some summer fun. There are tons of outdoor festivals and fairs taking place throughout the state this month. Keep reading for the top 10 events to attend and where you can find them.
OHIO STATE
Travel Maven

The Best Rooftop Bars in Ohio

It's officially rooftop season–the glorious time of year where being outdoors is enjoyable and the sun sets much later than usual. Whether you’re enjoying a craft cocktail, some delicious food, or simply being around your friends, you have to agree that the atmosphere at a rooftop bar is certainly hard to beat.
OHIO STATE
Cincinnati CityBeat

Findlay Market Welcomes New Merchant, and More Cincinnati Dining News You May Have Missed This Month

June brought the Queen City plenty of new dining opportunities, from a new wine bar and seafood butcher to the reopening of some old favorites. We did say goodbye to an Over-the-Rhine deli, The Takeaway, but the owners say the space will be something new soon. In other dining news, Cincinnati bar Ghost Baby has been recognized as one of the best in the nation and Cincinnati diners can now look forward to several new foodie destinations in the pipeline, including Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, a local bakery pop-up opening its first brick-and-mortar location and a new venture from Crown Republic Restaurant Group. Read on to discover more Greater Cincinnati food news.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Build-your-own boozy slushie bar opens at The Banks

CINCINNATI — A build-your-own boozy slushie bar is now open along Cincinnati's riverfront. The Frost Factory is now open at The Banks in downtown Cincinnati. The bar offers a variety of flavors like Watermelon Frose, Blueberry Mojito, Red Sangria and Mermaid Mule. Customers can choose their flavor and add...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Colerain Bowl, the ‘Cheers’ of bowling alleys, closes doors

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - For more than 60 years Colerain Bowl has been a staple in Colerain, the gathering place for fundraisers and celebrations as well as bowling leagues galore. Now it’s closing, with the owners citing “the economic landscape” in a statement earlier this month. Doors shut...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Hippo birth watch: Cincinnati Zoo on birth watch for baby hippo

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo is officially on birth watch as they wait for Bibi to give birth to her second baby hippo. Bibi is pregnant and due in mid-August. The zoo announced Friday that according to measurements made during her last ultrasound, her fetus is bigger than Fiona was when she was born.
CINCINNATI, OH
thecrazytourist.com

15 Best Things to Do in Erlanger (KY)

In the southwest of the Cincinnati Metro area, “The Friendship City” is an ever-growing suburb, home to 20,000 at the last count. The northern tip of Erlanger touches the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) and is crossed by I-275, the Cincinnati Beltway. This is where much of the city’s commerce is located while the south is mostly residential neighborhoods embroidered with parkland.
ERLANGER, KY
WLWT 5

Nostalgic amusement park Stricker’s Grove open to public July 4

Stricker's Grove, a privately-owned and old-fashioned theme park, is open to the public just four times a year. Next Monday is one of them. Located in Hamilton, Ohio, the nostalgic theme park is hosting its annual Fourth of July Celebration this Monday, and admission is free. But you'll need to...
HAMILTON, OH
