ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Petition To Impeach Clarence Thomas Passes 300,000 Signatures

By Gerrard Kaonga
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Following accusations that the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was actively urging the White House to overturn election results, the petition argues Thomas' failure to recuse himself warrants immediate...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 416

herbtaker
4d ago

Another failed impeachment try by the left! Next January should be really fun for the Republicans to impeach every one of those Losers!

Reply(54)
167
Emma Hunter
4d ago

So the insanity continues.. The left is scared. They better be very afraid. The truth is coming after them. Getting rid of Thomas won't help them.

Reply(2)
49
Judith???
4d ago

This is what an U.S. education has produced showed we have taken away American history, the constitution, and left with 300,000 oxymorons.

Reply(14)
79
Related
Primetimer

Whoopi Goldberg to Clarence Thomas: 'You Better Hope They Don’t Come for You Next!'

New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. When The View announced their trip to the Bahamas to celebrate their 25th season, they didn't know that the Supreme Court would be handing down its decision to strike down Roe vs. Wade just days prior (although any legal expert could tell you the decision was probably going to be happening in late June, so maybe they should have known).
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
americanmilitarynews.com

Clinton associate with Epstein ties found hanging from tree with shotgun blast in ‘suicide’

Mark Middleton, a former special advisor to President Bill Clinton who had ties to billionaire convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, was found on May 7 hanging from a tree with a shotgun blast to the chest. His death has been ruled a suicide, and his family has petitioned a judge to prevent photos from the scene of his death from being released to the public.
PERRY COUNTY, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impeachment#Politics Federal#The White House#The Supreme Court
Slate

Joe Manchin Says He Hopes Republicans Will Agree to Pass Legislation Restoring Roe, Might Actually Mean It

The Supreme Court on Friday incinerated Roe v. Wade like an old oil rag, laying the groundwork for states to ban abortion for the first time since the 1970s. So, it seems like a good time to check in with Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin, the two Democrats who’ve functionally blocked their party from passing federal legislation protecting the right to choose by opposing changes to the Senate filibuster, and who, in Manchin’s case, also voted outright against a bill that would have codified Roe’s safeguards (and a bit more) in May. Surely they must have something meaningful to say.
Business Insider

Giuliani's ex-wife says the former mayor often slept in and smoked cigars in his bathrobe after ending his 2008 White House campaign: 'He just could not get over it'

Judith Giuliani said her ex-husband "could not get over" losing the 2008 GOP presidential nod. She made the comments in an essay that was published in the NYT and adapted from an upcoming book. Rudy Giuliani entered the 2008 race as a top White House contender, but his campaign faltered.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
White House
TODAY.com

Former law clerk to Justice Thomas, Kavanaugh speaks on abortion ruling

Jennifer Mascott, a former law clerk to Justices Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh, joins Saturday TODAY to discuss the logic behind the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Mascott, an assistant law professor at George Mason University, said “Issues of this level of importance should not be decided for all of us by just nine justices in robes.”June 25, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
99K+
Post
884M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy