Outlander Casts Denny and Rachel Hunter — Find Out Who'll Play Them!

Outlander s, thy favorite show has cast two major players for Season 7 and beyond.

Izzy Meikle-Small and Joey Phillips have joined the Starz series as Rachel and Dr. Denzell Hunter, our sister site Deadline reports.

Readers of Diana Gabaldon’s novel series, on which the show is based, will recognize the Hunters as a pair of siblings who become enmeshed in the lives of Claire and Jamie Fraser and their family. Denny and Rachel meet Young Ian and William when the latter is injured and becomes so sick that he needs immediate medical attention at the Hunters’ farm.

Though the Hunters are Quaker, Denny supports the cause of liberty and is getting ready to join the Revolutionary Army as a physician. As in An Echo in the Bone , aka the book in which the Hunters make their first appearance, Rachel’s independent spirit and modest beauty makes her verra enchanting to both William and Ian.

Meikle-Small has appeared in Snow White and the Huntsman , Never Let Me Go and BBC’s Great Expectations and Ripper Street . Phillips’ screen work includes BBC’s Doctors , Holby City and The Accused and ITV’s The Royal .

In May, the historical drama announced that Lost in Space ‘s Charles Vandervaart would play the adult version of William Ransom , the ninth Earl of Ellesmere and James Alexander Macolm MacKenzie Fraser’s secret son. Production is underway on Season 7.

